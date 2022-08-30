Randall Park’s Directorial Debut ‘Shortcomings’ to Star Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola and Ally Maki (EXCLUSIVE)

Randall Park has cast Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola and Ally Maki to star in his directorial debut “Shortcomings.”

The film, a comedic drama, will also feature Tavi Gevinson (“Gossip Girl”), Debby Ryan (“The Suite Life on Deck,” “Insatiable”), Sonoya Mizuno (“House of The Dragon”), Timothy Simons (“Veep”) and Jacob Batalon (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”).

Described as a “hilariously irreverent examination of racial politics, sexual mores and pop culture,” “Shortcomings” follows a cynical movie theater manager Ben (Min) and his irrepressible best friend Alice (Cola). Together, the Bay Area urbanites navigate Ben’s disintegrating relationship with his girlfriend Miko (Maki), Alice’s serial-dating habits and other obstacles in the way of their personal growth.

The story is based on the graphic novel by Adrian Tomine, who adapted the screenplay and served as an executive producer on the film.

“It was a joy watching these incredibly talented performers bring these characters to life, flaws and all,” Park said. “I am extremely proud to helm a movie that will finally show the world that the Asian American experience includes eating various sandwiches in diners.”

Topic Studios and Tango Entertainment are financing the movie, which recently wrapped production. Picture Films, Roadside Attractions and Imminent Collision produced “Shortcomings.”

Before he took on “Shortcomings,” Park’s previous work behind the camera included directing the series finale of “Fresh Off the Boat,” the ABC sitcom in which he starred opposite Constance Wu. His credits also include “The Office,” “The Interview,” Marvel’s “WandaVision” and the Netflix romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe.” Up next, he will star in the workplace comedy “Blockbuster” for Netflix and will reprise his role as Dr. Stephen Shin in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Min is best known for playing Ben Hargreeves in Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy.” He recently acted alongside Colin Farrell in the science-fiction drama “After Yang.”

Cola, who got her start as a comedian at Upright Citizens Brigade, broke into television on the Amazon Prime series “I Love Dick.” She also starred in Freeform’s “Good Trouble,” which is a spinoff of the family drama “The Fosters.”

Maki, as a teenager, had guest roles on popular shows including “Hannah Montana,” “iCarly” and “That’s So Raven.” She later appeared in the ABC Family sitcom “10 Things I Hate About You” and the TBS comedy series “Wrecked.” More recently, she voiced Giggle McDimples in “Toy Story 4” and acted in “Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” on Freeform.

“Shortcomings” will be executive produced by Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, Jennifer Semler and Maria Zuckerman of Topic Studios. Tim Headington, Lia Buman, Max Silva and Neil Shah are executive producing for Tango Entertainment. Roadside’s Ryan Paine also serves as executive producer.

Producers include Margot Hand for Picture Films; Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff, Jennifer Berman for Roadside Attractions; and Hieu Ho, Michael Golamco, and Park for Imminent Collision.

Global distribution rights are represented by UTA and WME Independent.

