Ramin Bahrani’s ‘2nd Chance’ Doc, About Modern-Day Bulletproof Vest Inventor, to Premiere in Theaters in December

Showtime Documentary Films and Bleecker Street will release “2nd Chance,” an upcoming documentary from director Ramin Bahrani, in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 2. The film will expand to additional cities on Dec. 9. Showtime will offer the doc on air, on streaming and on demand for its subscribers in spring 2023.

Bahrani’s feature-length documentary debut explores the life and legacy of Richard Davis, the charming and brash inventor of the modern-day, kevlar bulletproof vest, who shot himself 192 times to prove his product worked. Davis, who parlayed his self-tested invention into the launch of Second Chance — which became one of the largest body armor companies in the world — offers an American story of guns, violence, lies and self-deception. The death of a police officer wearing a Second Chance vest spearheaded Davis’ fall.

“I’m very happy to work with Showtime and Bleeker Street for the release,” said Bahrani. “The film is a timely wild ride that I hope audiences experience together in a cinema and then on Showtime.”

“2nd Chance” world premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and has gone on to play at HotDocs, True False Film Festival, BamCinemaFest and CPH:DOX. It will also screen at the upcoming Doc NYC. The film has won awards at Miami Film Festival and the Chicago International Film Festival.

Bahrani directed, wrote and produced “2nd Chance.” Vespucci’s Daniel Turcan and Johnny Galvin, as well as Charles Dorfman and Jacob Grodnik, also serve as producers. The film is executive produced by filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer, Myles Estey, Bahareh Azimi and Marlon Vogelgesang. Fifth Season and Samuel Marshall Films produced and financed the film.