Quiver Distribution Buys Relationship Drama ‘The Wheel’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Quiver Distribution has acquired “The Wheel,” a relationship drama about a young couple on the brink of divorce. That film is from Steve Pink, the co-writer of “High Fidelity” and the director of “Hot Tub Time Machine” and “About Last Night.” It premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Quiver will distribute the film on July 22, 2022. It stars Amber Midthunder (Hulu’s upcoming “Prey”) and Taylor Gray (“Star Wars: Rebels”). Bethany-Anne Lind (“Reprisal”), Nelson Lee (“Stargirl”), Carly Nykanen (“Bosch”), and Kevin Pasdon (“Dexter: New Blood”) round out the cast, with a script from Trent Atkinson (“Home and Away”).

In the film Albee (Midthunder) and Walker (Gray), are dealing with the collapse of their marriage and rent a mountain getaway in a last ditch attempt at reconciliation. Before long, their personal drama creates tension between their newly engaged AirBnB hosts — Ben (Lee) and Carly (Lind) — making it unclear if either couples’ relationships will survive the weekend.

The drama is produced by Hurley/Pickle Productions. Pink, Atkinson, Midthunder, and Gray serve as producers alongside Josh Jason and Molly Gilula. Executive producers include Jeremy Hartman, Sam Dreyfus, Bobby & Ann Copeland, Aaron & Adam Jason, Max Hacker, and Riccardo Maddalosso.

“With Steve behind the “wheel” guiding such a gifted group of fresh filmmakers and upcoming actors, we immediately knew we couldn’t go wrong,” said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. “We’re thoroughly impressed by Steve’s ability to master not only comedic fare but also a more tender, raw relationship story in this engrossing meditation on love and loss. The feature is wildly compelling, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences next month.”

Quiver’s films include Walter Hill’s upcoming “Dead for a Dollar” with Christoph Waltz, Neil LaBute’s “Out of the Blue” with Diane Kruger, and the recent theatrical release “As They Made Us,” which was Mayim Bialik’s directorial debut.

Judah Klatzker negotiated the deal on behalf of Quiver with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.