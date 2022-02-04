Quintessa Swindell, Esai Morales Cast in Paul Schrader’s ‘Master Gardener’

Quintessa Swindell and Esai Morales have been tapped to star in Paul Schrader’s “Master Gardener.”

They will join Sigourney Weaver and Joel Edgerton in the film, which Schrader writes and directs.

Schrader, who is known for “Taxi Driver” and “First Reformed,” recently wrote and directed “The Card Counter,” starring Oscar Isaac.

“Master Gardener” revolves around Narvel Roth (played by Edgerton), a horticulturist who tends to a beautiful and historic estate owned by wealthy dowager Mrs Haverhill (played by Weaver). But Mrs Haverhill’s insistence that Roth employ her wayward great-niece Maya as an apprentice unexpectedly sends his life into chaos as dark secrets from his past emerge and threaten to capsize all who live and work at Gracewood Gardens.

Swindell (“In Treatment”) will play Maya, Mrs Haverhill’s troubled great-niece while Morales (“How to Get Away with Murder”) takes on the roll of Roth’s witness protection officer.

“Master Gardener” started principal photography on Thursday in Louisiana.

International sales and distribution is being handled by HanWay Films, who previously collaborated with Schrader on “The Card Counter.” North American sales are co-repped by HanWay and Schrader’s manager David Gonzales.

Amanda Crittenden (“The Nightingale”) of KOJO Studios and Scott LaStaiti (“The Infiltrator”) are producing together with Gonzales. Luisa Law, KOJO Studios’ Linda Ujuk and Dale Roberts executive produce.

Swindell will next be seen in “Black Adam” alongside Dwayne Johnson while Morales’ next outing will be opposite Tom Cruise in the latest instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Swindell is represented by The Gersh Agency. Morales is represented by Innovative Artists, LINK Entertainment, Vault Entertainment and Eric Feig. Edgerton is represented by WME and Anonymous Content. Weaver by UTA, attorney Alan Wertheimer and The Lede Company. Schrader is represented by Gonzales and Greenberg Glusker.