Quentin Tarantino Says Marvel Directors Are ‘Hired Hands,’ So He Won’t Join the MCU: ‘I’m Not Looking for a Job’

Quentin Tarantino flirted for a period of time with directing a “Star Trek” movie, but that doesn’t mean he’d ever take the leap into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The filmmaker, who’s currently making the press rounds in support of his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” told the Los Angeles Times that directors in the MCU are simply “hired hands,” and he has no time to assume such a role.

“You have to be a hired hand to do those things,” Tarantino said of Marvel movies. “I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job.”

In “Cinema Speculation,” Tarantino writes that today’s filmmakers “can’t wait for the day” superhero movies fall out of favor in the same way 1960s directors rejoiced when popularity for studio musicals waned. The director told the LA Times that such comments are “snarky little asides out of the corner of my mouth.”

“The analogy works because it’s a similar chokehold,” Tarantino said about superhero movies dominating the industry these days in the same way musicals did in the past.

While Tarantino refuses to become a hired hand for a studio, he also might not want to direct a Marvel movie because Hollywood rarely produces big budget movies that are as his speed.

“Of course, I liked ‘Star Wars.’ What’s not to like?” Tarantino said. “But I remember — and this is not a ‘but’ in a negative way, but in a good way. The movie completely carried me along and I was just rocking and rolling with these characters….When the lights came on, I felt like a million dollars. And I looked around and had this moment of recognition, thinking, ‘Wow! What a time at the movies!’”

“Now, that’s not necessarily my favorite exact type of film,” Tarantino continued. “At the end of the day, I’m more of a ‘Close Encounters [of the Third Kind]’ guy, just the bigger idea and Spielberg setting out to make an epic for regular people, not just cinephiles. Few films had the kind of climax that ‘Close Encounters’ had. It blew audiences away.”

Tarantino’s “Cinema Speculation” is now available for purchase.