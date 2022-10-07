Quentin Tarantino to Embark on Five-City Book Tour For New Nonfiction Book ‘Cinema Speculation’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Quentin Tarantino is prepping to embark on a book tour for his first nonfiction book “Cinema Speculation,” which releases on Nov. 1.

The tour will see the filmmaker, cinephile and now podcaster make stops in five major U.S. cities from Nov. 3-16. Tarantino will kick off his promo jaunt in Los Angeles, then head to San Francisco, Portland and Austin before concluding at The Town Hall in New York City.

In “Cinema Speculation,” the “Pulp Fiction” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director finally does what fans have anticipated throughout his 30-year long career: write about and analyze the films that shaped him, from his early childhood to his adulthood. As one of the most famous movie-lovers of all time, Tarantino packs in film criticism, film theory, reporting and personal history while centering on key movies made throughout the 1970s. The book will be published by Harper Collins and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.

The book follows Tarantino’s New York Times No. 1 bestseller “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” a novelization of his 2019 film of the same name.

Tickets officially go on sale for Tarantino’s “Cinema Speculation” book tour on Friday, Oct. 7. See the full list of tour dates below, and pre-order the book here.

Nov. 3 – Los Angeles, CA at The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Nov. 7 – San Francisco, CA at Castro Theatre

Nov. 9 & 10 – Portland, OR at Hollywood Theatre

Nov. 12 – Austin, TX at Paramount Theatre

Nov. 16 – New York, NY at The Town Hall

Cinema Speculation Book Tour $71.45 Buy It