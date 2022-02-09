Q’orianka Kilcher, Scott Haze, Wes Studi, Nick Cassavetes Starring in Thriller ‘Yesteryear’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Q’orianka Kilcher will star in and produce “Yesteryear” alongside a cast that includes Scott Haze, Wes Studi and Nick Cassavetes. “Yesteryear” is written and directed by Adam VillaSeñor (“In Full Bloom”) and definitely seems to connect thematically with some of the challenges facing America and the world.

The film follows Alma Deswood (Kilcher), a struggling, young Native actress who psychologically unravels in quarantine amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. As Alma’s mind is deconstructed, she is forced to navigate complex relationships, hallucinatory nightmares and painful memories taking her on a journey of introspection that twists the fabric of reality.

Haze plays Alma’s musician ex-boyfriend, Studi portrays Alma’s quirky father and Cassavetes appears as an apartment building manager where Alma resides.

The film is produced by VillaSeñor and Kilcher. Reza Ghassemi and Jacob Stein serve as executive producers. Christopher Pollock co-produces alongside co-executive producers Grant Roberts and Justin Rubin.

Kilcher most recently starred in Paramount Network’s hit series “Yellowstone.” She also starred as Mary Palmer in TNT’s Emmy-nominated limited series “The Alienist.” On the film side, she appeared in Paramount Player’s “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” and can next be seen in MGM’s family drama “Dog,” opposite Channing Tatum. Kilcher is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Pocahontas in Terrence Malick’s “The New World.”

Haze stars in Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World: Dominion,” opposite Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, which is set to premiere on June 10. He also appeared in the Oscar-nominated “Minari.”

Studi has appeared in “Dances With Wolves,” “The Last of the Mohicans” and “Avatar.”

Cassavetes, son of film legends John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands, is known for directing “The Notebook,” “John Q”, “She’s So Lovely” and “Alpha Dog.” He is currently in post-production on his latest film, “God Is a Bullet,” which stars Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and January Jones.

Kilcher is repped by APA, Anonymous Content, and attorney Eric Feig.