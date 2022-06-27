Drum ‘n’ Bass Drama ‘Purple Beatz’ Boarded by Trinity Creative Partnership, 101 Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Coming of age drama “Purple Beatz” will get worldwide distribution via Trinity Creative Partnership and 101 Films.

Described as a “music-driven, romantic drama, set in the underground drum ‘n’ bass music scene of ‘90s London,” “Purple Beatz” is written and directed by Lola Atkins and features a diverse, female-led cast and crew.

The feature stars Izzy Jones (“Distant”), Erika Alexander (“Abattoir,” “The Wives in the Attic”), Aron Von Andrian (“Masters Of The Air”) and Steven Michael-O’Hara (“Frenemies”). Violetta D’Agata (“It’s the Blackness”) was director of photography.

“Sarah-Jane is a young aspiring jazz singer from Bournemouth who moves to London to embark on a music career,” reads the official logline. “Not long in town, she falls for the handsome Airbeats, but also sinister music producer Russell-D, who represents a darker side to the music industry.”

The film, which represnts Atkins’ directorial feature film debut, will premiere at the I Will Tell International Film Festival’s opening gala at the BFI Southbank on July 7.

“Purple Beatz” is produced by Jason Matthewson (“That’s Just Me,” “Suppression”) for EWAV Works in association with film and TV production company The Old Film Farm.

“We’re excited to be working with Jason on his film ‘Purple Beatz,’” said Trinity Creative Partnership’s Andy Taylor. “We always like to support British independent film makers, and this film deserves to be seen by as wide an audience as possible”

Justin Johnson, BFI Southbank’s lead programmer added: “We’re delighted to host the opening night of the I Will Tell International Film Festival at BFI Southbank this year and to be supporting director Lola Atkins and the cast and crew of ‘Purple Beatz.’”

Check out the trailer below: