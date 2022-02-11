‘Pure Hearts’ Director Roberto De Paolis Steps Up Production of His Young Films Shingle (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian director and producer Roberto De Paolis, whose 2017 debut “Pure Hearts” launched from Cannes, is stepping up activity of his Young Films shingle and has completed his follow-up feature, “Princess,” about a young African woman who’s a victim of the sex trade.

Described by De Paolis as “the unfiltered story of a young Nigerian who prostitutes herself in Ostia, outside Rome, in a seaside pine forest,” “Princess” (first look image above) features Glory Kevin, a real victim of the sex trade, in the title role plus other non-professional actors with similar backgrounds. Rounding out the cast are Lino Musella (“The Young Pope”), Salvatore Striano (“Caesar Must Die”) and Maurizio Lombardi (“The New Pope”).

The film, which is produced by Young Films and Indigo Film (“The Great Beauty”) with RAI Cinema, is “an attempt to discover the complexity of the inner conflicts that run through the protagonist,” said De Paolis, adding that it examines the moment when African sex trade victims “realize they can’t do it anymore, and want to quit.”

In terms of tone, “Princess” mixes its naturalism “with a fable-like tone, since these women have a strong tendency towards magic,” De Paolis added. Pic is expected to surface on the fest circuit soon.

De Paolis is now stepping up activity of his Rome-based Young Films, which he founded with producer Carla Altieri and now also comprises sales and distribution exec Rachel Greenwood. The indie shingle has been busy forging relationships with bigger Italian indies such as Indigo, Vivo Films and Matteo Rovere’s Ascent Film, using their broader shoulders to take things to the next level “and create the best ecosystem for our directors to work in,” De Paolis said.

Below are two projects in the Young Films pipeline

“Julio Cesar” –– Shooting will start in mid-February on this drama by Berlinale Talents grad Enrico Maria Artale (“Romulus,” the TV series) in which a thirty-something Colombian man is living in Italy with his mother who is a former cocaine “mule,” now addicted to crack cocaine. Pic explores their mother-son dynamics and Julio’s rapport with his home country. Cast comprises Edoardo Pesce (“Dogman”) and Margarita Rosa De Francisco (“Narcos”). Pic is produced by Matteo Rovere for Ascent and Young Films.

“Anywhere, Anytime” –– This first feature by Italy-based Iranian helmer Milad Tangshir is inspired by Vittorio De Sica’s “The Bicycle Thief.” Plot revolves around a young undocumented immigrant named Issa working as a rider, whose bike gets stolen. As he desperately searches for it, Issa is sucked into a dramatic spiral of events. Tangshir penned the screenplay with writer/director Daniele Gaglianone (“Rust”) and Andrea Giaime Alonge. Pic is being produced by Gregorio Paonessa for Vivo Film and Young Films. The plan is to start shooting in June.