Producers Guild Awards Winners 2022 (Updating Live)

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards are underway in Los Angeles, at Century City’s sparkling new Fairmont Hotel. Producers behind the year’s best in film and television will duke it out for the top guild honor, the last stop of the season before next Sunday’s Academy Awards.

In the film category, Netflix leads the pack in nominations with Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,“ Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” all vying for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures, named for legendary studio executive Darryl F. Zanuck. Warner Bros. trails closely behind the streamer with two nods: “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “King Richard” from Reinaldo Marcus Green.

On the TV side, Netflix’s ratings sensation “Squid Game” goes up against HBO’s “Succession,” Apple’s “The Morning Show,” Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” and the stalwart Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Read the full list of winners, updating live:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a.

Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.

Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a.

Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a.

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a.

Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.

Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a.

Producers: Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a.

Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a.

Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a.

Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.

Producers: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Janet Healy, p.g.a.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 4)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 2

“Squid Game” (Netflix) – Season 1

“Succession” (HBO) – Season 3

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) – Season 4

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix) – Seasons 3 and 4

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) – Season 11

“Hacks” (HBO Max) – Season 1

Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 2 *WINNER

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

​​”The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“8-Bit Christmas”

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a. & Trevor White, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a.

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Single All The Way”

Producer: Joel S. Rice, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“60 Minutes” (Season 54)

“Allen v. Farrow” (Season 1)

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Season 1)

“Queer Eye” (Season 6)

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (Season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 27)

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 8)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 7)

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 47)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television