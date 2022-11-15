‘Princess Diaries 3’ in the Works at Disney

Disney is returning to Genovia for a third “Princess Diaries” movie.

It’s not clear whether Anne Hathaway will reprise her role as the down-to-earth royal Mia Thermopolis in the new installment, which is being written by Aadrita Mukerji (“Reacher,” “Supergirl”). However, Hathaway recently expressed her interest in returning — with her on-screen grandmother Julie Andrews, who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi — to the franchise that turned her into a star.

“I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it,” Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight. “If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work.”

Andrews’ involvement in “The Princess Diaries 3” is similarly ambiguous. Plot details haven’t been confirmed, but the threequel is expected to continue the story in the first two “Princess Diaries” films rather than rebooting the series.

The late Garry Marshall directed 2001’s “The Princess Diaries” and the sequel, 2004’s “Royal Engagement.” Based on the novel by Meg Cabot, the coming-of-age comedy follows a regular American teenager who learns she’s the heir to the throne of the European kingdom of Genovia. Despite mixed reviews, the family film became a box office hit with $165 million in global ticket sales. The follow-up was equally successful in theaters with $134 million worldwide.

Given the enduring popularity of “The Princess Diaries,” rumors have long been circulating about a third installment. But this attempt is Disney’s biggest yet to transport audiences back to the royal world of Genovia. As Mia Thermopolis would say, “miracles happen once in a while, when you believe.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news about “The Princess Diaries 3.”