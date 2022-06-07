‘Prey’: Intense New Trailer Brings Back the Predator in Ferocious, Deadly Fashion

It’s hunter vs. hunter in the new trailer for “Prey.”

From 20th Century Studios, the newest installment in the “Predator” saga features a face-off between the alien super-hunter and the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. Throughout the two-minute trailer, viewers get to see the Predator in full apex-hunter mode, murdering bears with ease, showing off its skilled hand-to-hand combat and invisibly chasing down human prey through a field.

“Prey” is set to follow the story of a young Comanche woman, Naru, played by Amber Midthunder. The vicious and deadly warrior sets out to protect her people from the horrifying killing machine, vowing that she can kill the creature. Of course, that task is easier said than done. Nevertheless, Naru must use wit and intense skill to stand a chance against the ancient alien being.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg of “10 Cloverfield Lane” and “The Boys,” the filmmakers behind “Prey” aimed to create an accurate portrayal of the Comanche. The film thus features numerous Native American identities in front of and behind the camera, including Native Comanche producer Jhane Myers and a cast made up almost entirely of Native and First Nations talent. Joining Midthunder is Dakota Beavers, Michelle Thrush, Stormee Kipp and Julian Black Antelope. Dane DiLiegro plays the Predator.

“Prey” will mark the fifth solo film in the “Predator” series, the newest installment since 2018’s “The Predator.” The deadly monster has also been seen in two crossovers facing off against the “Alien” series’ Xenomorphs in “AVP: Alien vs. Predator” and “AVPR: Aliens vs. Predator – Requiem.”

“Prey” is set to release directly on Hulu on Aug. 5. Watch the full trailer below.