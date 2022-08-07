‘Prey’ Commended by ‘Predator’ Star Jesse Ventura: ‘Great, Great Film’

Jesse Ventura thinks “Prey” star Amber Midthunder “ain’t got time to bleed.”

The actor, who starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the original 1987 “Predator,” expressed his praise for the franchise’s latest entry, calling the prequel a “wonderful film.”

“Great, great film,” Ventura wrote in a Twitter post Saturday evening, highlighting the performance by Midthunder. “Welcome to the Predator family. [Director Dan Trachtenberg] thank you for making such a thoughtful, creative and wonderful film.”

#PreyMovie Great, great, film. @AmberMidthunder you definitely ain't got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) August 7, 2022

Both Midthunder and Trachtenberg were floored by the stamp of approval from the “Predator” actor and former governor of Minnesota, expressing their gratitude for Ventura’s praise.

“Thank you sir! Thanks for watching and so glad you appreciated what we did!!” Trachtenberg replied to Ventura.

“I just… I don’t how to… thank you,” Midthunder wrote in her own stunned response.

“Prey” has made a splash over the weekend since debuting on Hulu. The “Predator” prequel has attracted an enthusiastic response from critics, netting a 91% approval rating from top critics on the review-aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes. Fans also seem to be digging the film, expressing praise on social media for the new spin on the action franchise.

“Prey” transposes “Predator” to the Great Plains in the 1700s, following a Comanche woman named Naru (Midthunder) as she tries to prove her abilities as a hunter. When a dreadlocked alien makes contact and begins killing for sport, Naru must team with her brother (Dakota Beavers) to take down the foe.

The film is the first “Predator” entry to debut outside of theaters, though Trachtenberg has shared that the streaming release plan did not limit the production in its mission to create a cinematic experience befitting the franchise. Beavers also spoke with Variety to discuss the film’s prominent Native American representation.

“I saw certain people talking before the previews came out about, ‘How are these people with sticks and rocks supposed to be able to defeat the Predator?’” Beavers said. “They were very capable people… A lot was going on in North America before written history for these people. It was a pretty hoppin’ area. And they were pretty skilled people. Just because it was a little bit different than their neighbors across the pond, doesn’t mean they were inept.”

“Prey” is now streaming on Hulu.