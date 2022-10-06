‘Prey’ Star Amber Midthunder Signs with CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Amber Midthunder has signed with CAA for representation amid a breakout year following her performance in the hit Hulu film “Prey.”

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Hulu touted the “Predator” prequel — the fifth film in the action-thriller franchise — as its most-watched TV or movie premiere ever. Set in the Comanche Nation in 1717, the project also marked a major cultural moment for Indigenous representation, both for the industry and for Midthunder, who is an enrolled tribal member at the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Indian Reservation. In the film, Midthunder plays Naru, a young warrior fighting to save her tribe from a Predator. After earning critical and audience raves for her performance, she was named to Variety’s annual 10 Actors to Watch list.

Before booking “Prey,” Midthunder starred opposite Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne in Jonathan Hensleigh’s “The Ice Road” for Netflix. She also produced and starred in “The Wheel,” which debuted to strong reviews at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival. Midthunder was perhaps best known for her role on Noah Hawley’s “Legion” series on FX, playing Kerry Loudermilk from 2017 to 2019, opposite Aubrey Plaza, Dan Stevens, Jeremie Harris and Katie Aselton. She also starred on “Roswell, New Mexico” as Rosa Ortecho.

Last week, it was announced that Midthunder would join the cast of Netflix’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series, playing Princess Yue, the compassionate spiritual leader of the Northern Water Tribe, in the upcoming live-action adaptation.

In addition to CAA, Midthunder continues to be managed by Corner Booth Entertainment; Darren Trattner at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer; and Rogers & Cowan PMK.