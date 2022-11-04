102 Distribution Brings Luis Mandoki’s ‘Presencias’ to AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Rome-based 102 Distribution has taken on worldwide sales of Mexican feature “Presencias,” the company announced at this week’s American Film Market.

Directed by Mexico’s Luis Mandoki, and starring Academy Award nominee Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma”) and Goya Award winner Alberto Ammann (“Narcos: Mexico,” “The Year of Fury,” “Cell 211”), the film is an ViX+ original movie. The title premiered exclusively in the U.S., Mexico, and in most of Spanish-speaking Latin America, on Sept. 7.

The horror-thriller revolves around Victor, a young and famous actor, and his wife Alicia, who go back to the place where he and his family spent both happy and tragic times at a lake where his sister drowned. Soon he is haunted by nightmares.

Victor wakes up in a hospital, where he is told by a police detective that his wife has died pregnant with his child. Victor cannot remember what happened.

As the weeks pass, the investigation stalls. Determined to find out the truth, Victor escapes the hospital to go back to the cabin. But the truth turns out to be worse than his nightmare.

Mandoki long ago established himself in Hollywood and then, once more in Mexico. His Hollywood films include “White Palace” (1990) with Susan Sarandon and James Spader; “Born Yesterday” (1991) with Melanie Griffith and John Goodman; and “’When a Man Loves a Woman” (1994) with Meg Ryan and Andy García. He has since directed multiple features in Mexico, including “Gaby: A True Story” and “Innocent Voices.” He is currently developing several features nationally and internationally.

102’s current titles take in the drama “Red Shoes” by Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser, which played in Venice this year, and the Berlinale autism-themed film “A School in Cerro Hueso,” by Betania Cappato.

102 started life as an Italian production and distribution company, focused on acquiring and producing Italian and international films, as well as exploiting the rights internationally.

It recently broadened its scope by acquiring multi-territories rights for select titles, as well as handling international sales, and sometimes the release in other countries, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and China.

This year’s AFM runs Nov. 1-6.