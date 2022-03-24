Each Time ‘Power of the Dog’ Is Mentioned During Oscars, Online Vet Service Will Donate $10,000 to Animal Rescues

Dog lovers may have been disappointed that this year’s most-nominated film at the Oscars, “The Power of the Dog,” doesn’t have anything to do with actual pups. But that isn’t stopping the online veterinarian service Pawp from getting in on the action.

Each time “The Power of the Dog” is verbally mentioned during the telecast this Sunday, Pawp is pledging to donate $10,000 to animal rescues. The app will donate up to $1 million total.

“While ‘Power of the Dog’ has nothing to do with dogs, Pawp is thrilled that it is the most nominated film, guaranteeing pups in need will be this year’s true winners,” said Pawp CEO Marc Atiyeh.

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” is nominated for 12 Oscars, more than any other film, with “Dune” following close behind with 10 noms. “The Power of the Dog” is up for best picture, cinematography, original score, sound, film editing and production design. Jane Campion received nods for director and adapted screenplay, while Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee received nods for actor, supporting actress and supporting actor, respectively. Regardless of whether the film wins any awards, it’s sure to be mentioned extensively.

Pawp is a 24/7 service app for cat and dog owners, who can pay $24 monthly for coverage of up to six pets in order to have on-demand access to licensed veterinarians through Pawp’s telehealth platform. Subscribers can utilize Pawp for everything from everyday concerns to more urgent problems, and receive answers to their questions by video or text. The platform also offers a $3,000 safety net for emergency vet bills. For more information, visit Pawp’s website or download the app on iOS platforms.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held this Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC and broadcast networks worldwide.