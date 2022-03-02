Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ Adaptation With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi Reveals Release Date, First Images

Revered Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s hugely anticipated epic based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic Tamil-language novel “Ponniyin Selvan” has set a release date and first images have been released.

The first part of the two-part historical film, titled “PS-1,” will release in cinemas worldwide on Sept. 30 in the Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Vikram – “PS-1” Madras Talkies/Lyca Productions

The story is set in the 10th century during a tumultuous time in the Chola empire when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor. During this time brave soldiers, cunning spies and evil schemers all try to win the empire for themselves. A civil war becomes imminent until the scores can be settled. All the political and military turmoil leads to the Cholas becoming the most prosperous and powerful empire in the continent and one of the most successful and long reigning in history. “PS-1” will follow the beginning of the golden era of the Chola empire.

Trisha Krishnan – “PS-1” Madras Talkies/Lyca Productions

The film boasts a powerhouse cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jayachitra, Rahman, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Lal, Parthiban and Riyaz Khan.

Jayam Ravi – “PS-1” Madras Talkies/Lyca Productions

The film is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions with Siva Ananth serving as executive producer. It features music by Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy winner A.R. Rahman, cinematography by Ravi Varman and dialogues by Jeyamohan.

“PS-1” will stream on Amazon Prime Video post its theatrical release.

“Ponniyin Selvan” was serialized in the Kalki magazine between 1950 and 1954 and was published as five novels in 1955.

Mani Ratnam is one of India’s most celebrated filmmakers whose films include “Nayakan,” “Bombay” and “Iruvar.”