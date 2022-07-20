Judd Apatow to Produce Buddy Comedy From ‘SNL’ Writing Trio Please Don’t Destroy

“Saturday Night Live” breakouts Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy — the comedy trio better known as Please Don’t Destroy — are preparing for their big-screen debut.

Universal Pictures has acquired a buddy comedy from the writing trio, with plans to release the movie in theaters on Aug. 18, 2023. Judd Apatow is producing the yet-to-be-titled film.

Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy will write the movie, which centers on three childhood friends who live and work together. When the threesome decides they don’t like their life trajectory, they set off to find a gold treasure that is rumored to be buried in the nearby mountain.

Please Don’t Destroy, who met at New York University, were hired as writers on the 47th season of “SNL” and tasked with creating digital shorts a la The Lonely Island. Their biggest hits to date include “Three Sad Virgins” featuring Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson, “Good Variant,” “Hard Seltzer” and “Rami Wants a Treat.”

In addition to penning the screenplay, Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy will star in and executive produce the film. Additional cast is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Production for the film is already underway in North Carolina.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Paul Briganti is directing the comedy. He recently wrapped his fifth season as a director on “SNL,” where he steered several sketches to viral glory. Briganti is currently developing an original TV series with Tina Fey and Broadway Video for Peacock. His credits include “At Home With Amy Sedaris,” the sitcom “Chad,” “My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Adam Ruins Everything.”

Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller is producing with Apatow via Apatow Productions. Executive producers are Josh Church of Apatow Productions, Mosaic’s M. Riley and Sam Hansen, as well as Michael Sledd. Senior executive VP of production Erik Baiers and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Apatow, known for shepherding up-and-coming talent like Jonah Hill, Kumail Nanjiani and Pete Davidson to stardom, recently directed “The King of Staten Island” for Universal. He’s also responsible for “Bridesmaids,” “Trainwreck,” “The Big Sick” and “Knocked Up.” Apatow is also producing Universal’s raunchy comedy “Bros,” which stars Billy Eichner and opens in theaters in September.

Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy are represented by Mosaic, WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Apatow is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Ziffren Brittenham. Briganti is represented by UTA and Mosaic.