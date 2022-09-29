New ‘Planet of the Apes’ Movie Gets Title and First Look, Will Star ‘The Witcher’s’ Freya Allan

20th Century Studios has revealed the first look and title of the latest addition to the “Planet of the Apes” franchise: “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.”

Starring “The Witcher’s” Freya Allan, Owen Teague and Peter Macon, the next chapter of the “Planet of the Apes” saga will pick up several years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” will be helmed by Wes Ball, director of “The Maze Runner” trilogy. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Patrick Aison, and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Based on a novel by Pierre Boulle, the first film of the “Planet of the Apes” franchise was released by 20th Century Fox in 1968, and earned an honorary Academy Award for outstanding makeup achievement. The reboot, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” premiered in 2011, followed by 2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

“’Planet of the Apes’ is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio’s legacy,” 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell said in a statement. “With ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can’t wait to share Wes’ extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024.”

Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed serve as producers on the film. Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping executive produce.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is slated for release in 2024. Production will begin next month.