Sister Taps ‘Pitch Perfect’ Creator Kay Cannon to Direct Original Comedy Film From Taylor Jenkins Reid (EXCLUSIVE)

Sister has enlisted “Pitch Perfect” writer and “Blockers” director Kay Cannon to work with best-selling author Taylor Jenkins Reid on a new original comedy film. Cannon will direct the film with Reid co-writing the script.

The film centers around four childhood pals who get a drunken voicemail from their former best friend on the eve of her wedding day — confessing that she thinks she’s making a mistake — and set out to stop her wedding and rekindle the bond they once shared.

Ashley Rodger will co-write the film and produce the picture alongside Reid, Sister’s Co-Founder and Global CEO Stacey Snider, Ilda Diffley, Joanna Korshak, Brad Mendlsohn, Cannon and Laverne McKinnon. Shooting will start in the second quarter of 2023.

Snider is said to have been the architect of this deal. The project unites some of the hottest talents across the film and literary world. Cannon is a three-time Emmy Award-nominated screenwriter, producer, director, and actress. She wrote all three “Pitch Perfect” movies and served as producer on the second and third installments. Other film credits include producing “Baby Mama,” the Tina Fey and Amy Poehler comedy, as well as directing “Blockers,” and writing and directing the 2021 retelling of “Cinderella” for Prime Video. On the TV side, Cannon wrote and produced “30 Rock” and “New Girl.”

Jenkins Reid is the New York Times bestselling author of “Malibu Rising,” as well as “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” which has a film adaptation coming from Netflix, and “Daisy Jones and the Six,” which is currently being adapted into a limited series. She co-wrote Hulu’s “Resident Advisors” as well as the upcoming film adaptation of her 2016 novel, “One True Loves,” starring Phillipa Soo.

Sister was co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Snider and Jane Featherstone with the goal of developing, producing and investing in visionary creators. The company has been very active. They’ve produced hit shows such as “Gangs of London” and “This is Going to Hurt,” and are currently in production on “Good Grief,” a romantic comedy film from “Schitt’s Creek” creator and writer Dan Levy for Netflix, the adaptation of “The Power” for Amazon Studios, and Charlie Covell’s “Kaos” for Netflix.



The company is also in development on a number of projects and adaptations including the untitled Bee Gees biopic with Graham King and Paramount, Abi Morgan’s “Eric” for Netflix, and Tobias Lindholm’s 9/11 responders drama, “The Best of Us” starring Jeremy Strong. The company has also secured the rights to James McBride’s bestseller “Deacon King Kong” and James Tynion’s and artist Martin Simmonds’ “Department of Truth.”

Cannon and Jenkins Reid are represented by WME.