‘Pinocchio’ Jumps Into Live-Action in First Trailer for Disney Plus Remake

Pinocchio might not be a real boy just yet, but he definitely is a real puppet.

Disney Plus has released the first trailer for “Pinocchio,” a live-action remake of the classic 1940 animated movie of the same name, which hits the service in September.

Based on the classic 1883 children’s book “The Adventures of Pinocchio” by Italian author Carlo Collodi, “Pinocchio” stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who provides his voice to the living puppet. Pinocchio is the creation of Geppetto (Tom Hanks), a childless woodcarver, who wishes on a star for Pinocchio to become a real boy. His wish is heard by a Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo), who visits his shop and brings the puppet to life. An overjoyed Geppetto raises him like his own son, but for Pinocchio to become a real boy instead of just a living puppet, he’ll need to go on a coming-of-age journey and learn how to be selfless, brave and true.

In addition to Hanks, Ainsworth and Erivo, “Pinocchio” also stars Luke Evans, who previously played Gaston in the live-action remake of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” as the Coachman that operates the sinister Pleasure Island. In addition, Joseph Gordon-Levitt voices Pinocchio’s companion and self-appointed “conscience” Jiminy Cricket, and Lorraine Bracco and Keegan-Michael Key provide additional voice over roles for the film.

“Pinocchio” is directed by “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” director Robert Zemeckis from a screenplay written by him and Chris Weitz, who produces with Andrew Milano. Jeremy Johns, Jacqueline Levine and Jack Rapke serve as the executive producers for the film. Zemeckis’ frequent collaborator, Alan Silvestri, will compose the score for the film, in addition to collaborating with Glen Ballard, famous as the producer for Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill,” to write new songs for the film. “When You Wish Upon A Star,” the iconic signature song from the original animated film, will be performed in the remake by Erivo.

“Pinocchio” is not the only upcoming movie centered around the famous puppet. Earlier this year, Lionsgate Entertainment released “Pinocchio: A True Story,” an animated film starring Pauly Shore in the title role. Additionally, in December, Netflix is expected to release a stop-motion animated Pinocchio film starring Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor and David Bradley, with Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson attached to direct. Other upcoming live-action remakes of Disney animated films include the theatrical release “The Little Mermaid,” scheduled for May 26, 2023, and “Peter Pan & Wendy,” which like “Pinocchio” will be a Disney Plus exclusive.

Watch the trailer below.