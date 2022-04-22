Pinewood Studios Amends Screen Hub U.K. Planning Application to Increase Studio Floorspace, Build Backlot

Pinewood Studios has amended its planning application for Screen Hub U.K., a 77-acre site on Pinewood’s Buckinghamshire lot that will include film production facilities, a training and skills hub, business growth hub, green campus and film-inspired international visitor attraction.

According to Pinewood, they are preparing to amend the planning application to provide more studio space and make the building of the visitor attraction optional rather than guaranteed. Plans for the training and business hub, which is called Centre Stage, will remain the same.

Pinewood also intend to include a related application for a backlot open-air filming space which will include workshop buildings, landscaping and parking as well as a publicly-accessible nature reserve on an area of Alderbourne Farm, which is owned by the group.

“We have listened to the feedback regarding development at Pinewood Studios and the need for further studio space,” said Pinewood Studios chairman Paul Golding. “We are looking at how our plans can evolve to deliver this with improved benefits for the community and our customers. We will invite the local community to share their views with us on the emerging ideas and how all the benefits of the permitted Screen Hub U.K. scheme can be retained to continue to strengthen U.K. film and bring much needed jobs, skills and spending as well as local ecological benefits. We hope our planning applications will receive widespread support.”

Chief Executive of the British Film Commission Adrian Wootton added: “The U.K. screen industry is booming, generating billions of pounds for the U.K. economy, and creating hundreds of thousands of jobs. The demand for content has never been greater, which in turn is driving the need for additional studio space. I am delighted to welcome today’s announcement. Expansions like this further strengthen the U.K.’s offer as a destination for world-class film and high-end TV production.”