Pierce Brosnan Shades ‘No Time to Die’ and Shuts Down Next 007 Question: ‘Who Should Do It? I Don’t Care’

Pierce Brosnan kicked off his “Black Adam” press tour with a new profile in GQ UK, and it appears the actor is already bracing for an onslaught of James Bond questions this press cycle. Daniel Craig finished his 007 tenure with “No Time to Die,” which means all eyes are on franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to see which actor will be the next Bond. Brosnan got to that question before GQ UK could even go there.

“Who should do it? I don’t care,” Brosnan said.

The actor added, “It’ll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be. Whoever he be, I wish him well.” GQ UK noted that Brosnan said this with “a tone that indicates it’s maybe not actually that interesting.”

Brosnan did share praise for Daniel Craig’s run as 007 during a separate GQ video interview, saying, “I have the greatest admiration for Daniel Craig and what he did. The physicality he brought to the performance was monumental.”

However, just because Brosnan loves Daniel Craig doesn’t mean he loved all of Daniel Craig’s Bond movies. “I saw the last one and I saw ‘Skyfall.’ I love ‘Skyfall.’ I’m not too sure about the last one,” the actor said. “Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong. But…”

Brosnan didn’t finish his thought, but he clearly didn’t love “No Time to Die” like he loved “Skyfall.”

Broccoli recently told Variety that announcing the next James Bond actor is still “a couple of years off” because the team needs to find not only a great actor for the role but also one who will agree to a “10 to 12-year commitment” to the franchise.

“When people go, ‘Oh, who are you going to get?’ it’s not just about casting an actor for a film. It’s about a reinvention, and ‘Where are we taking it? What do we want to do with the character?’” Broccoli said. “And then, once we figure that out, who’s the right person for that particular reinvention?

“It’s an evolution,” Broccoli added. “Bond is evolving just as men are evolving. I don’t know who’s evolving at a faster pace.”