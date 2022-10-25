Mike Leigh and Peter Docter to Appear on New Q&A Series ‘Picturehouse 441’

ASG Global has announced the launch of ‘Picturehouse 441,’ a new series featuring intimate virtual Q&As with various filmmakers and actors.

The inaugural edition of the series, created by Adam S. Gordon and Joshua A. Handler, includes Pixar’s Pete Docter and Jonas Rivera discussing 2009’s “Up,” followed by a Q&A on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. PT with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mike Leigh discussing 1983’s “Meantime.”

“This is a dream come true,” Gordon and Handler said in a joint statement. “We wanted to create a way to bring world-class talent to film lovers across the country, and through Picturehouse 441, we have found the way to do so. Promoting great cinema is a cause close to both of our hearts, and we are incredibly excited to introduce or reintroduce audiences to essential films on a more personal level. We are immensely grateful to the dozens of tremendously talented artists who have generously agreed to discuss their work and share their stories with audiences across the nation.”

The live virtual Q&As will run for one hour once or twice per week, with Handler serving as host. During these conversations, audience members can submit questions for the filmmaker with selected ones being asked by Handler. ‘Picturehouse 441’ also has a student outreach program to ensure that these event viewings are accessible to film students.

‘Picturehouse 441’ will launch on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. PT with its inaugural edition featuring Docter and Rivera. Each Q&A is priced at $6 with subscription options available at a later date.

Here are the ‘Picturehouse 441’ episodes to follow:

“Back to the Future” with Bob Gale (co-writer/producer)

“Bonnie and Clyde” with Estelle Parsons (actor)

“Gone Girl” with Gillian Flynn (screenwriter/novelist)

“The Goodbye Girl” with Marsha Mason (actor)

“The Last Picture Show” with Cybill Shepherd (actor)

“Nashville” with Joan Tewkesbury (screenwriter)

“Titanic” with Rob Legato (VFX supervisor)