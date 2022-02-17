Phoebe Dynevor to Lead ‘The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne’ at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

“Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor will executive produce and star in a new feature film at Amazon Studios.

The breakout star of the Shonda Rhimes Netflix sensation has boarded “The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne,” a futuristic thriller from director James Bobin. Screenwriter Joe Tracz is adapting Jonathan Stroud’s book of the same name.

The film is set in a fragmented future England, where gunfights and monsters collide, and where the formidable outlaw Scarlett McCain fights daily against the odds. When she discovers a wrecked coach on a lonely road, there is only one survivor – the seemingly hapless youth, Albert Browne. Soon, new and implacable enemies are on their heels and a relentless pursuit continues across the broken landscape of England. Scarlett must fight to uncover the secrets of Albert’s past – and come to terms with the implications of her own.

Temple Hill Entertainment, run by Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey, is producing. The book was brought in by John Fischer and George Berman, who will oversee development for Temple Hill.

This marks Dynevor’s second teaming with tech giant Amazon, following the feature “Call My Agent.” She’s also an executive producer and star in “Exciting Times,” a limited series from Sundance sensation Cooper Raiff. Additional projects for Dynevor include “I Heart Murder” at Sony Pictures and “The Colour Room” from Sky Cinema.

Director Bobin most recently served as director and executive producer on “The Mysterious Benedict Society” and will next direct “Percy Jackson & The Olympians,” both at Disney Plus. He is best known for directing “The Muppets” with Amy Adams and Jason Segel, which spawned a sequel. His credits include “Da Ali G Show” and “Flight of the Conchords.”

Writer Tracz is currently adapting his Broadway musical “Be More Chill” with composer Joe Iconis and producers Berlanti/Schecter Films and 21Laps for 20th Century Studios. He is also creator and showrunner of Netflix’s “Dash & Lily,” and is a writer on the “Percy Jackson” reboot at Disney Plus.

Stroud is the author of two internationally bestselling series: the award-winning “Bartimaeus Sequence” and the critically acclaimed “Lockwood & Co,” which is currently being adapted by Netflix.

Dynevor is represented by Gersh, UK’s United Agents, and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Bobin is represented by UTA and Sloane Offer. Tracz is represented by WME, Jordan Cerf at Mosaic, and attorney Steve Warren. Stroud is represented by WME, The Haworth Agency, and David Higham Associates.