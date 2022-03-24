Barbara Broccoli, Charlotte Riley Among Winners at The Production Guild Of Great Britain Awards 2022

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson will be among the winners at the Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) awards on Friday night alongside actor Charlotte Riley and senior vice president of studio operations Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden Emily Stillman.

The awards, which are in association with Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden will be presented on Saturday night in Hertfordshire, in a ceremony hosted by comedian Patrick Kielty.

As well as honouring the winners and nominees, they will also pay tribute to producer and Hartswood Films’ founder, Beryl Vertue, who died last month.

Other than the PGGB Contribution to the Industry Award, which is voted on by the PGGB board, all the winners were nominated by PGGB’s members and selected by juries of leading industry professionals.

Lyndsay Duthie, PGGB’s CEO, said: “As British content continues to be in demand, we are delighted to be able to celebrate the achievements of our world class production talent at our prestigious awards ceremony. The winners are all trailblazers and we are so proud of each and every one of them.”

Dan Dark, EVP of Warner Bros. Worldwide Studio Operations, added: “It’s been a fantastic year for U.K. production with so many PGGB members making such an outstanding contribution to the industry. I’m especially pleased to see how our industry is recognising the importance of Diversity and Equality and is working to make all areas of our business more inclusive. The awards this year will be a great opportunity to come together in person and to celebrate the incredible achievements of our talented winners.”

Check out the winners below:

The PGGB Film Production Team of the Year Award sponsored by Panalux

Winner: Production team behind the action-filled Viking epic “The Northman,” starring Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman (New Regency/Focus Features)

Award presented to PGGB members Mark Huffam (producer), Peter Eardley (financial controller), Naomi Liston (supervising location manager) Darren Chesney (production manager), Nikki Chamberlain (U.K. production accountant), Tom Boardman (payroll accountant), Barry McGoniglet (assistant accountant) and Jakub Malar (assistant accountant)

Special Mention: Production team behind award-winning independent feature “Rocks” (Fable Pictures/BFI/Film4)

Award presented to PGGB members Claire Campbell (head of production, Fable Pictures), Nicola Morrow (line producer), Amaka Ugwunkwo (production manager), Amie Tridgell (location manager – additional photography) and Luke Randolph (completion bond representative).

The PGGB High-End TV Production Team of the Year Award sponsored by Netflix

Winner: Production team behind five-part miniseries “The North Water,” starring Colin Farrell, pictured above on set (See-Saw Films for BBC Two)

Award presented to PGGB members Nicky Earnshaw (head of production, See-Saw Films), Alice Dawson (co-producer), Paul Murphy (financial controller), Edward Rastelli-Lewis (production manager), Adam Hutchings (production accountant), Owen Keys (1st assistant accountant – London/Budapest).

Special Mention: Production team behind upcoming crime drama series “Suspect” (working title) (Eagle Eye Drama for Channel 4)

Award awarded to PGGB members Chris Bunyan (line producer), Roger Evans (production manager) and Bex Scott (production accountant).

The PGGB Inspiration Award sponsored by BCD Media and Entertainment

Winner: Samantha Perahia, British Film Commission head of production U.K. for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic

Special Mention: Lynn Saunders, head of Liverpool Film Office for her work developing the screen sector in Liverpool and the North-West

The PGGB Diversity and Inclusion Champion Award sponsored by Equals Money

Winner: Emily Stillman (senior vice president, Studio Operations WBSL) and actor Charlotte Riley for their work in bringing The WonderWorks, the first dedicated childcare facility at a U.K. film or TV studio, to Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden

Special Mention: Channel 4’s “Black to Front” campaign; The Film & TV Charity’s Mental Health campaigns; Jules Hussey (Brazen Productions); Nahrein Kemp (ITV Creative Diversity Partner), Digital Orchard Foundation and Sky Productions for “The Rising.”

The PGGB Spotlight on New Talent Award sponsored by MBS Equipment Co

Winner: Fay Mohamed for stepping up from production coordinator to production manager

Special Mention: Elizabeth Perkins, covid co-ordinator; additional photography unit on “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Marvel Entertainment) and travel and accommodation co-ordinator on “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Pictures).

The PGGB Contribution to the Industry Award sponsored by Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden

Winner: Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, producers of the James Bond franchise and owners of EON Productions.