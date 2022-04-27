PGA’s Produced By Conference Returns in June

After a three-year hiatus, the Producers Guild of America’s Produced By Conference is returning to Los Angeles this June.

First established in 2008, the Produced By Conference is an annual one-weekend event that brings producers from film, television, and other mediums for roundtables, panels and networking events. This year’s Produced By is the first since 2019, after the conference faced several cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference is set to take place on June 11 and 12 at the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles.

In addition to announcing the return for the event, the conference also announced the co-chairs for the 13th edition. Betsy Beers, Mike Farah and Charles D. King will all serve as co-chairs for the event. Beers is a creative partner and executive producer for Shonda Rhimes’ production company Shondaland, Farah is the chief executive officer of popular comedy website and production company Funny or Die, and King is the founder and CEO of Macro, best known for producing “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Gentefied.”

Programming for the Produced By Conference includes mentoring roundtables, where experienced producers provide attendees with advice for breaking into the industry. The conference also hosts and annual Pitch Perfect sessions, where select participants can pitch executives with projects and receive feedback on how to improve.

Branden Chapman serves as supervising producer of the Produced By Conference. Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin serve as program directors, Diane Salerno serves as sponsorship director and Julie Giles serves as marketing consultant. Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis handles PR for the conference. A+E Studios, Batch & Bottle, BEN Group Inc., Delta, DNEG, GreenSlate, Honolulu Film Office, National Geographic Documentary Films, Produce Iowa and Fox Studio Lot serve as sponsors for Produced By.