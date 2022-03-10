Peter Facinelli, Angela Sarafyan, Idara Victor, Tanaya Beatty, Grant Roberts Join ‘Yesteryear’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Peter Facinelli, Angela Sarafyan, Idara Victor, Tanaya Beatty and Grant Roberts have joined the cast of Adam VillaSeñor’s “Yesteryear.” They round out an ensemble that also includes the previously announced Q’orianka Kicher, Wes Studi and Nick Cassavetes.

The film follows Alma Deswood, a young Indigineous woman (Kilcher) who psychologically unravels in quarantine. With the world feeling as though it’s caving in around her, Alma fights for her mental and physical health amidst COVID-19, the Black Lives Matter movement and other life-altering events.

Facinelli will play Reid, Alma’s smooth talking boss with whom she had a one night stand that she regrets. Sarafyan portrays Sienna, a young mother and one of Alma’s best friends. Victor will play Lily, an outspoken aspiring writer and poet who is never afraid to speak her mind. Beatty plays Alma’s bohemian stoner sister, Anaya, who is trying to reconnect their family despite a strained relationship with their father. And Roberts will play Craig, a retired ex-cop and Alma’s next door neighbor.

Facinelli will next be seen in “On Fire,” a survival drama from director Nick Lyon. He’s also appeared in “The Scorpion King” and all five installments of “The Twilight Saga.” The actor was a series regular in NBC’s “American Odyssey” and Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie.” He is repped by Mainstay Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency and attorney Barry Littman of Hansen Jacobson.

Sarafyan is a series regular on HBO’s “Westworld” and can soon be starring opposite Matthew Gray Gubler in “King Knight.” She recently starred alongside Hugh Jackman in the Warner Bros. feature “Reminiscence.” Additional credits include “The Promise,” opposite Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale, and James Gray’s “The Immigrant,” alongside Marion Cotillard and Joaquin Phoenix.

Beatty recently wrapped David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future,” opposite Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart. She can also be seen in the Sundance feature “God’s Country,” opposite Thandie Newton, and she recently wrapped production on the Western thriller “Murder at Emigrant Gulch,” opposite Gabriel Byrne, Thomas Jane and Nat Wolff.

Victor’s recent credits include the upcoming HBO Max series “Minx” and Robert Rodriguez’s “Battle Angel: Alita.”

Roberts is known for his roles in Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby,” “Invictus” and “Jersey Boys.”