Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Rom-Com ‘Meet Cute’ Gets First Look, September Premiere Date

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco’s upcoming romantic comedy film will premiere exclusively on Peacock Sept. 21, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Titled “Meet Cute,” after the well know rom-com trope, the film focuses on Sheila (Cuoco), a woman who uses a time machine to repeat a first meeting between her and Gary (Davidson) in order to engineer a love at first sight date. But when Gary can’t measure up to Sheila’s vision of perfection in the days following their magical night, she heads further back in time to shape him into her dream man.

“Meet Cute” is directed by Alex Lehmann, who previously helmed the films “Acidman,” “Paddleton” and “Blue Jay.” Weed Road Pictures produces the film, with Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessans, Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon serving as producers. Noga Pnueli wrote the script and executive produces with Davidson, Cuoco, Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak, Jonathan Taylor, Simon Fawcett, Martin Sprock, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Caddy Vanasirikul, Galen Smith, Marc Danon, Julia Kroll, Monte Lipman, Dana Sano, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri.

“If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make,” Lehmann said in a statement. “I’m excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock.”

View the first look photos for “Meet Cute” below.

