Penn Badgley to Produce Movie Adaptation of Beloved David Sedaris Short Story About ‘Fixation and Fantasy’ (EXCLUSIVE) 

Penn Badgley’s production company Ninth Mode and producer Raven Tahzib have acquired the rights to the David Sedaris short story “Jamboree,” in order to develop it into a feature film. “Jamboree” was part of Sedaris’ 1994 book “Barrel Fever,” his first published collection of short stories and essays. In the story, a 16-year-old boy who lives in his older sister’s garage ends up being the caretaker of her baby.

“Jamboree” would be only the second time that Sedaris’ work has been adapted for film: 2013’s “C.O.G.,” from Kyle Patrick Alvarez, was based on an essay from the 1997 collection “Naked.”

Badgley recently wrapped the fourth season of “You,” which will be released on Netflix in two parts next year: The first batch of episodes will premiere on Feb. 10, with the rest dropping a month later, on March 10.

He formed Ninth Mode with its CEO Nava Kavelin, with whom he also hosts the podcast “Podcrushed,” along with Sophie Ansari. On “Podcrushed,” which started in May, Badgley reads aloud submitted short stories about middle-school experiences, and then celebrity guests — Sebastian Stan, Evan Rachel Wood, Chace Crawford and more have all been on — discuss the story as well as their lives.

In the announcement, Badgley praised Sedaris’ work. “This is a story about fixation and fantasy in the face of family trauma and generational cycles of poverty, and yet I found so much humor in it,” says Badgley. “The project of translating Sedaris’s masterful wit and subversive social commentary into a feature film is very exciting.”

It was Tahzib who approached Sedaris’ team, and she said: “Sedaris is a literary icon, unparalleled in humor and tone. And ‘Jamboree’ is such an elegantly twisted and compelling piece within his body of work — the characters and story, though timeless, are also completely singular. I’m so honored he’s given us the option, making it possible to dig in and bring these characters to life for an even wider audience.”

Kavelin added: “When given the chance to adapt a Sedaris original, you don’t say no. The exciting challenge before us is to assemble the right team to capture the gravity and the levity precisely.”

No writer has been attached to the adaptation yet. Oliver Stotter has joined the project as a producer.