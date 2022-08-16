Penélope Cruz and Adam Driver in Italy Ahead of Venice Fest to Shoot Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’

Penélope Cruz and Adam Driver, who are both expected to be attending the upcoming Venice Film Festival, are already in Italy shooting Micheal Mann’s long-gestating “Ferrari” drama, in which Cruz appears as the wife of auto racing impresario Enzo Ferrari, played by Driver.

First images are surfacing of Cruz (see above photo) as Ferrari’s wife Laura after cameras started rolling Aug. 1 in central Italy.

The big-budget biopic kicked off physical production in the town of Maranello, known worldwide as the home of Ferrari and the iconic car’s Formula One racing team. It follows the former racecar driver and auto manufacturing giant in the summer of 1957. With his marriage to his wife Laura (Cruz) in crisis over the mourning of a son, and the threat of bankruptcy looming over the company he and his wife built 10 years earlier, Ferrari embarks on a bold race — the Mille Miglia, 1,000 miles across Italy.

According to Italian press reports, a large swath of central Maranello was initially closed to traffic, as was, more recently, the center of the nearby city of Modena where the main street, called Corso Canalgrande, underwent a makeover on Aug. 10 to make it look the way it did circa 1957.

Besides Driver and Cruz, “Ferrari” features an all-star cast with Patrick Dempsey, Jack O’Connell, Sarah Gordon and Gabriel Leone. The film is a longtime passion project for the influential Mann, whose filmography includes “Heat,” “Collateral,” “The Insider,” “Thief,” and “Manhunter.” It marks Mann’s first movie since “Blackhat” in 2015.

Cruz will be in Venice with two films: Italian director Emanuele Crialese’s 1970’s-set “L’Immensità,” the in-competition title in which she plays the mother of a twelve-year-old named Clara who wants to be a boy, and economic crisis drama “On The Fringe” by Spain’s Juan Diego Botto, playing in Venice’s more cutting-edge Horizons section.

Driver is expected on the Venice red carpet on Aug. 31 for the fest’s opening film “White Noise,” directed by Noah Baumbach, based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo.

Mann co-wrote the “Ferrari” script with Troy Kennedy Martin, based on Brock Yates’ book “Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine.” Mann is also producing the film under his Moto Productions banner alongside P.J. van Sandwijk and John Lesher, as well as Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher and Gareth West, with Niels Juul executive producing. The project was originated by Italian producer Vittorio Cecchi Gori.

“Ferrari” will be released worldwide by STX Entertainment and its partners.