Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter, Monaco Royal Pauline Ducruet, to Star in New Doc ‘Forming’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Move over Prince Harry, another European royal is getting the feature doc treatment.

Pauline Ducruet, the daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco and granddaughter of Grace Kelly, is set to star in a new documentary from Calabasas Films and Media about her glamorous life.

Calabasas Films’ partners Paul Beahan and Kapil Mahendra will produce the doc, which is titled “Forming,” alongside Golden Globe-winner Sandy Climan (“The Aviator”), Nathalia Pizarro and Ducruet.

“Forming” will focus on Ducruet’s fashion brand, a gender fluid and sustainable clothing line inspired by the women of the Monaco royal family, as well as Ducruet – an Olympic diver and 16th in line to the Monaco throne – herself.

After studying styling at the Instituto Marangonis in Paris and fashion design at Parsons School of Design in New York, Ducruet interned at Vogue and Louis Vuitton and in 2019 designed her sister-in-law Marie Chevallier’s wedding dress. Her creations debut each season at Paris Fashion Week.

The documentary, which began shooting in March in Paris, also promises to give Grace Kelly fans a glimpse into the “High Society” star’s closet with a never-before-seen look at her wardrobe archive as well as examining Ducruet’s relationship with her mother, Princess Stephanie. Other familiar faces from the fashion world are also promised to appear on camera.

“I have been a follower of the princely family of Monaco since I was a kid in the 1980s,” said Beahan. “The mystique of Princess Stephanie and the breathtaking glamor of Princess Grace Kelly is tattooed on my creative mind. Their heir apparent, Pauline Ducruet of Monaco, is the perfect blend of both. She is the real deal in her creative endeavors with her fashion line Alter and her commitment towards sustainability. Myself and our team at Calabasas Films began this journey in early 2020 and were finally able to begin filming Pauline on her meaningful adventures almost 2 years later. ‘Forming’ showcases the invaluable role and responsibility of a famed young woman coming forward to advocate for the future of fashion.”

Climan added: “Pauline is the model of a ‘working royal.’ She is the consummate creator and entrepreneur. Pauline’s commitment to improve life on our planet for all is reflected in the next generation consumers who are the core of the Alter community that shares Pauline’s passion and determination. Engaged involvement is the future of fashion! We could not be more proud to help bring the story of Pauline and her fashion line Alter to a global audience.”

Mahendra and Beahan formed Calabasas Films and Media in 2018. They recently made Discovery+ series “Restaurant Recovery” and are currently working on a slate that includes “Protect / Serve,” a docuseries featuring Martin Luther King III.