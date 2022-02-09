Paul Yoo Named Senior Vice President at UTA Ventures

UTA has tapped Paul Yoo as Senior Vice President of Ventures, a newly created role at the global talent, entertainment and sports company.

Yoo will be based in Los Angeles and report to Sam Wick, head of UTA Ventures, the division which builds and invests in businesses at the intersection of media, entertainment, consumer products and technology. In the position, Yoo will focus on building out the agency’s private equity practice by identifying opportunities for its clients to acquire or make substantial investments in existing businesses.

“Paul has extensive experience in private equity and venture capital, and he is well-respected within the financial industry,” Wick said announcing Yoo’s hiring. “With his deep knowledge of the space, he will be able to find innovative ways for clients to become more involved in companies that align with their interests. We are thrilled to welcome him to UTA.”

Prior to joining the agency, Yoo was a partner at Transom Consulting Group and M&A Services, where he built and led the consulting firm and investment bank’s consumer goods and retail practice. There he served top-tier private equity firms and national corporations on strategy and major transactions and was an advisor to celebrities and athletes in the formation of and investments in consumer brands. His resume also includes serving as CEO and CMO for Kristen Bell’s social impact company, This Saves Lives; head of business development for The Honest Company; and a senior manager at McKinsey.

“UTA has long displayed an entrepreneurial spirit and ability to create lasting value to its client base,” said Yoo. “Building a strategic investment platform for its clients is a natural extension of the agency’s DNA, and I’m excited to help develop unique opportunities for our creators, talent, artists and athletes.”

UTA Ventures has built, advised and invested in over 50 businesses with a collective valuation of billions, in addition to a portfolio of companies including Masterclass, Cameo, Patreon, Consensys, Gemini, Axie Infinity, Cloud9, Pocket.watch, NTWRK and more. The division has also brokered high-profile deals for the company’s traditional talent, including Issa Rae’s Sienna Naturals, a clean hair care line for textured hair; Emma Chamberlain’s Chamberlain Coffee and Seth Rogen’s Houseplant, a joint-venture partnership with the largest of the Canadian incumbents, Canopy Growth Corporation.