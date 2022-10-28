Paul Haggis Rape Trial: Attorneys for Both Sides Agree There Is ‘No Evidence’ Accuser is Connected to Church of Scientology 

The two sides in the Paul Haggis civil rape trial haven’t agreed on much over the past week and a half, but they did reach an important consensus on Friday.

Judge Sabrina Kraus said that the Oscar winner’s lawyers and the legal team of his accuser Haleigh Breest say that there is “no evidence” supporting the allegation that Breest is connected to the Church of Scientology. Haggis, the writer of “Million Dollar Baby” and the filmmaker behind “Crash,” was a member of the church for 35 years, before leaving the organization in 2009 over its support of a California ballot initiative banning same-sex marriage. He has since spoken out publicly against its practices, most notably in an 2011 profile in the New Yorker.

Breest, a former freelance publicist for the Cinema Society, alleges that Haggis forced her to perform oral sex on him and then raped her in his Soho apartment in 2013 after a movie premiere. But Haggis’s defense team argued in its opening statement that Breest’s rape charge came in retaliation for Haggis’ decision to leave and then publicly criticize the Church of Scientology.

After attorneys for Breest’s side rested its case, the defense council called Mike Rinder to the stand. Rinder was a Scientologist for 45 years before leaving the church in 2007 and becoming a vocal critic of the church. He described how he “became dead” to his entire family and network after leaving the church.

“I became an enemy of Scientology,” Rinder said. “Anybody that is opposed to anything that the Church of Scientology doesn’t like must be silenced at all costs.”

Rinder testified that the Church of Scientology has an “extensive” manual on how to blackmail those who speak out against their practices.

“You find what the person is seeking to protect and what their weaknesses are… and you use those to effectively blackmail that person into silence,” Rinder said.

He continued, “The first step that is taken with someone who is becoming an enemy of Scientology is to very overtly attack them. It’s called a very noisy investigation. If that doesn’t work and they’re a big enough problem, then it goes into a covert intelligence operation… that’s something that the Church of Scientology will never admit to.”

When Haggis first denounced the Church of Scientology, Rinder said he “was pleased that he had seen the light as I had seen the light.”

Rinder alleged that he is one of the top three “suppressive people” — those who are an official enemy of the church — along with Haggis and “King of Queens” star Leah Remini, another former Scientologist turned critic.

“They have me followed constantly, they have smear sites up about me… and have conducted a campaign now accusing me of being a wifebeater,” Rinder said.

Rinder denied knowing Breest and having any connections to the case.

“I don’t think I would be if she was [a member of the church],” he said. “Nobody would have any knowledge about that unless I was the one who set up that operation.”

He also testified that he’s never asked Haggis what happened on the aforementioned night with Breest.

“The whole Scientology defense is embarrassing,” Ilann Maazel, attorney for Breest, told reporters outside the courtroom. “It’s absurd.”

Judge Kraus clarified during court that despite Rinder’s appearance, Haggis’s team was no longer going to push the narrative that Scientology was orchestrating the rape claims against the filmmaker.

Dr. Lisa Rocchio was called as the last witness for the plaintiff to give her expert opinion on the “complex trauma” that Breest has endured since the alleged rape. She testified that Breest “avoided sexual activity” and “avoided interactions” with Haggis at Cinema Society events that followed the alleged rape — signs, she said, of the psychological damage that the alleged rape caused.

Defense attorney Seth Zuckerman noted that Rocchio testified in the Kevin Spacey civil lawsuit that wrapped last week. In that case, both sides debated whether or not the Oscar-winning actor tried to molest Anthony Rapp when he was 14 years old. A New York jury ultimately found that Spacey was not liable for battery. Spacey’s attorneys argued that Rapp got key details about the layout of Spacey’s apartment wrong, which they claimed cast doubt on the validity of his account.

“In this case, there’s not a dispute about whether Ms. Breest and Mr. Haggis were in the apartment together,” Rocchio said. “The dispute is about whether or not it was consensual.”

A jury found that Spacey was not liable for damages against Rapp.