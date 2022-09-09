Paul Greene, Jessica Lowndes and Gladys Knight to Lead Great American Family’s ‘Someday at Christmas’ Holiday Movie

Great American Family is continuing to rollout their slate of original holiday movies. Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene and seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight will star in “Someday at Christmas,” set to premiere this November. Production begins today on the film, which marks the reunion of Knight with former Motown chief, writer-producer Suzanne de Passe.

“Great American Christmas,” the network’s franchise, will return with a new slate of original holiday movies premiering every Saturday and Sunday on October 21. Christmas movies will air all day and all night through the end of 2022.

This marks Greene’s first appearance on Great American Family. The “When Calls the Heart” star is a staple on Hallmark Channel, leading nine of their movies since 2015. This year, he will also appear in CBS’ holiday movie, “Fit for Christmas,” alongside Amanda Kloots.

In February, Lowndes signed a four-picture deal to star in, write, direct and executive produce original films for Great American Family. She’s already worked on multiple movies for the network, including producing and starring in the first original film to air on the network, “Autumn Romance.”

She will also perform some original holiday songs throughout the film, which she wrote with Aaron G. Edwards, Lowndes is repped by Aperture Entertainment, Deb Dillstone, A3 Artists Agency and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

“As anticipation builds for year two of Great American Christmas, we are delighted to be working with the incomparable Gladys Knight who has inspired generations of fans by pushing musical boundaries with her numerous hit songs,” president and CEO of Great American Media Bill Abbott said in a statement. “With high caliber performances from Knight and the talented Jessica Lowndes and Paul Greene, ‘Someday at Christmas’ is a truly magical Christmas movie steeped in original music that audiences will want to see again and again.”

“Someday at Christmas” follows Holly (Lowndes), “a full-time salesclerk and part-time chorus girl,” who dreams of performing on Broadway. While she feels a spark with jingle writer and single father Jason (Greene), he “makes Holly feel like she’s auditioning for yet another role.” Insert real estate landlord, Cora (Knight) who has her heart set on bringing the two together for the towns holiday concert.

Executive producers are Lowndes, Knight, Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini, Jimmy Townsend, Brian Bird, Suzanne de Passe, Joyce Miller Roy, William McDowell, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Kathy Ceroni and Ernie Barbarash. Original screenplay is written by Joel & Lisa Canfield and Steve Gottfried.