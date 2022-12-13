Patty Jenkins Breaks Silence on ‘Wonder Woman’: ‘I Never Walked Away’

Patty Jenkins has broken her silence over the news that she parted ways with Warner Bros. on a sequel to 2020’s “Wonder Woman 1984.”

“I never walked away,” Jenkins posted to Twitter. “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Jenkins statement comes almost a week after news first broke that Warner Bros. leadership had passed on her treatment for a third “Wonder Woman” movie, which set off a torrent of speculation about what the news might indicate about the future of DC. It also sparked headlines suggesting that Jenkins had rebuffed efforts to reshape the film to fit into the nascent plans for DC Studios by newly appointed chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

In her statement, Jenkins said that story is “simply not true”: “I’m not one to talk about private career matters, but I will not allow inaccuracies to continue.”

Jenkins also said that while she remains in active development on “Rogue Squadron,” she had initially departed the project after realizing that working on the film would delay a third “Wonder Woman” movie.

“When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to [“Rogue Squadron”] after [“Wonder Woman 3″], which I was honored to do, so I agreed,” Jenkins wrote. “They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don’t know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead.”

Lucasfilm and Jenkins announced “Rogue Squadron” in December 2022; at the time, it was meant to be Lucasfilm’s first “Star Wars” feature film following 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” and had been set to premiere in 2023. But Disney officially pulled the film from its schedule in September.

Jenkins’ hopeful tone on “Rogue Squadron,” however, is in contrast to the rest of her statement, which reads as a farewell to the “Wonder Woman” franchise.

“I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note,” Jenkins wrote. “I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character.”

Along with the movies’ fans and her filmmaking crew, Jenkins paid tribute to actor Lynda Carter, who played the superhero on TV in the late 1970s and had a cameo in “Wonder Woman 1984,” and to her star, Gal Gadot: “Where do I even begin? Gal is the greatest gift I have received in this whole journey. A cherished friend, inspiration, and sister.”

Here is Jenkins’ full statement:

Sigh… I’m not one to talk about private career matters, but I will not allow inaccuracies to continue. Here are the facts:

I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn’t happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further. When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don’t know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead.

When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.

I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me.

Walking side by side with Lynda Carter, an absolute legend and beacon of goodness and light, has been a thrill. I have learned so much from her and will cherish her as a friend and mentor, always. My crew has been like family and fought every day to give the world the best films they could. And Gal… Gal Gadot. Where do I even begin? Gal is the greatest gift I have received in this whole journey. A cherished friend, inspiration, and sister. There are no words I can use to convey how magical she is. She is the walking embodiment of Wonder Woman in real life and a better person than the world can imagine. Never once in the millions of moments I have spent with her did I see anything less. She is a gift to this world, and even more so, to me.

Lastly, but most importantly, THANK YOU to the incredible WW fans, and for all of your love and support. Wonder Woman fans are often not the most visible in the media and online, but I want you to know that we have always seen and celebrated you and your importance. You were first and foremost in our minds every day we made the last two films. You are the best and most loving people and I look forward to always celebrating you.

Thank you ALL for this wonderful journey. Keep up the Wonder Woman spirit. Any day that you face struggles, try asking: What would Wonder Woman do? I hope her beacon of love, truth and justice is always there to lead the way for you, as she has done for me.

Angelique Jackson contributed to this report.