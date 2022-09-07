Participant Media Promotes Three Executives to Senior VP (EXCLUSIVE)

Participant Media has promoted three executives to senior vice president.

Elizabeth Haggard has been elevated to senior VP of narrative film; Nicole Starr has been appointed to the newly created position of senior VP of content representation and impact; and Rob Williams has been named senior VP of global sales.

Haggard will continue to report to executive VPs of narrative film Anikah McLaren and Robert Kessel. As senior VP of narrative film, she will have greater oversight of the day-to-day development and production of the company’s film slate.

Starr will report to CEO David Linde. In her newly formed role, Starr will engage throughout the content development process for Participant’s narrative, documentary and episodic content.

Williams will report to Liesl Copland, the executive VP of content strategy and sales. He will continue to spearhead daily operations of Participant’s global sales, working with partners and buyers across all stages of a project, from development to finished films or series.

“Elizabeth, Nicole and Rob are seasoned executives who have proven themselves indispensable in three crucial areas of the business,” said Linde. “We are eager for them to continue to support Participant’s mission of creating entertaining content that accelerates positive social change by reaching and connecting broad audiences around the world.”

Haggard was promoted from her previous role as VP of narrative film. She’s currently producing “Shirley,” a biopic about Shirley Chisholm, set to star Regina King. Prior to joining Participant, she oversaw the development and production of film and TV for Ramona Films, producing projects such as Janicza Bravo’s “Zola.” She began her career at Universal Pictures.

Starr has been with Participant for nearly a decade, most recently serving as VP of social impact. She has executed campaigns around films like “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “American Utopia” and “RBG.” She spent six years at 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, working on projects including “Avatar,” “Life of Pi” and “Glee.” Starr is a founding member Storyline Partners, an organization working in writers’ rooms to create authentic portrayals of underrepresented or misrepresented communities in pop culture.

Williams joined Participant in 2014 to develop distributor strategies for the company’s films. He has worked on the global sales and distribution campaigns of Participant films and series, such as”American Factory,” “Dark Waters,” “RBG” and “Roma.” He previously served as VP of acquisitions and distribution for Lantica/Indomina Media and Liberation Entertainment. He also worked at Netflix’s Red Envelope Entertainment and Wellspring Media. Williams currently serves on the board of IFTA, the Independent Film and Television Alliance.

Participant’s upcoming film slate includes “Invisible Demons,” the Sundance award-winner “Descendant,” and Lionsgate’s “White Bird: A Wonder Story.” On the TV side, the company is behind filmmaker Rachel Dretzin’s “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey” at Netflix, and the upcoming “Interior Chinatown.”