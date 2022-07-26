Paramount Lands Action Movie ‘Stray’ From ‘John Wick’ Writer Derek Kolstad (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount snagged the rights to “Stray,” an action movie from “John Wick” mastermind Derek Kolstad.

Kolstad is writing the screenplay for the film, which is set to star “Masters of the Universe” actor Kyle Allen. A director has not been attached. Though plot details have not been announced, it will be in the vein of rock-’em-sock-’em revenge thrillers like “John Wick” and Bob Odenkirk’s “Nobody.”

Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans will produce through Weed Road Pictures, and Kolstad will produce through his company Tradecraft.

“Kyle has an infectious energy about him and is an absolute joy to riff with on all things genre. Couple that with Akiva and Greg at our backs and this is going to be one hell of a ride. I honestly can’t wait to dig in with this team,” said Kolstad.

Lessans added, “Kyle has a jaw-dropping set of abilities — as an actor, dancer, martial artist, and acrobat — and who better than Derek Kolstad to put them all to the test? This one’s been a joy to hatch with them, and we’re just getting started. All the more fun that we get to bring it to life with our friends at Paramount.”

Allen, who is also executive producing the film, will be seen next as He-Man in Netflix’s sword and planet adventure “Masters of the Universe.” His credits also include “West Side Story,” “The In Between” and “American Horror Story: Apocalypse.”

Kolstad is best known for creating the popular Keanu Reeves-led “John Wick” franchise, which is gearing up to release its fourth installment in 2023. He also served as a co-executive producer on Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series for Disney+. Kolstad currently working on an adaptation of “Splinter Cell” for Netflix, as well as a sequel to “Nobody.”

Kolstad is represented by APA, Circle of Confusion, and Behr Abramson Levy Johnson. Allen is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Steve Warren at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Goldsman is represented by CAA, TFC, and Barry Littman and Steve Warren at Hansen Jacobson Teller.