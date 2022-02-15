Paramount Sets ‘A Quiet Place 3’ to Debut in 2025, Another ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Sequel in 2023

Paramount Pictures has given a taste of its upcoming theatrical film slate. During its annual investor day presentation on Tuesday, the studio announced plans for “A Quiet Place 3,” as well as another sequel to “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

“A Quiet Place Part III” will debut in 2025. Details have been vague, including whether or not John Krasinski will return to write and direct or if stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe will be back. However, their participation seems likely because the upcoming movie is being billed as a direct sequel to 2021’s pandemic-era box office hit “A Quiet Place Part II.”

After steering “A Quiet Place” to critical and commercial glory, Krasinski wrote and directed the sequel, which opened in May 2021 and grossed nearly $300 million globally, a huge feat amid COVID-19. The third installment is separate from writer-director Michael Sarnoski’s upcoming “A Quiet Place” installment, which takes place in the post-apocalyptic world where talking and making sounds of any kind is a big no-no. Paramount has yet to announce who will star in the film, but the studio has scheduled it to release in theaters on Sept. 22, 2023.

Paramount has also commenced development on a third feature film in the “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise. The news comes ahead of the release of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” which is set to open on April 8.

Along with “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” producers Paramount and Sega have set a television series about Knuckles, a character in Sonic’s orbit who is voiced by Idris Elba.

“We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live action Sonic series for Paramount Plus are being actively developed,” Haruki Satomi, CEO of Sega Corporation. “We’ve got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them. 2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise with the second film being released this April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game title, coming this holiday. Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come.”

“Sonic the Hedgehog” became a surprise commercial hit, ending its theatrical run with $319 million globally and setting a record for the highest-grossing video game adaptation in North America. Ben Schwartz is returning to voice the title character, a speedy blue creature with a knack for busting bad guys, with Carrey reprising his role as the mad scientist obsessed with achieving world domination. James Marsden and Tika Sumpter, as the local sheriff Tom Wachowski and his veterinarian wife Maddie, will be back for the sequel as well.

“For more than three decades, Sonic the Hedgehog’s universe of vibrant, unique characters has generated one of the most passionate fanbases,” said Brian Robbins President and CEO, Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon; Chief Content Officer, Movies, Kids & Family – Paramount Plus. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with SEGA, Neal Moritz, and all our creative partners as we explore additive ways to holistically scale the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise across platforms and captivate its loyal audience around the world.”

Adds producer Neal Moritz, “The world of Sonic the Hedgehog has been capturing imaginations for decades, and we are thrilled to stretch the limits of what this franchise is capable of with world-class offerings both on the big screen and for Sonic fans at home. The sky is truly the limit, and I am immensely proud to be part of creating new Sonic content for longtime fans as well as introducing Sonic to a new generation.”