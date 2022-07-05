Paramount and Nickelodeon Promote Shari Hanson to Executive VP of Physical Production and Visual Effects

Shari Hanson has been elevated to executive VP of physical production and visual effects for Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Animation.

Under her new title, she will continue to work on Paramount’s live-action films and will expand her portfolio to include titles produced at Nick Animation. Hanson’s promotion comes as Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios work to streamline their strategy for production. Hanson joined the company in 2015.

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios president of worldwide physical production Lee Rosenthal announced the promotion and called Hanson “an exemplary executive, and invaluable member of our team.”

“As we all know, Shari is a great physical production executive and trusted partner to our producers, as witnessed on ‘The Lost City,’ ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog,’ ‘Gemini Man’ and ‘Crawl,'” Rosenthal said in a memo to staff. “With this newly created hybrid role, we have an amazing opportunity to bridge our VFX and production work in unique, collaborative ways moving forward. Given her 30-year track record in production and VFX and strong, trusting filmmaker relationships, I have no doubt Shari will elevate our VFX operations as we continue to ramp up our slates in ’23-’24 and beyond.”

Prior to joining the physical production team nearly seven years ago, Hanson worked with Paramount on several of its film franchises. She began her career at Industrial Light & Magic in 1994, where she oversaw over 200 commercials, music videos and feature films. At the company, which was founded by George Lucas, Hanson was a visual effects producer for several CGI-heavy films such as “Hulk,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” “The Island,” “Mission: Impossible 3” and “Transformers.”

She later transitioned to freelance and continued to work in visual effects on films such as “Star Trek,” “Rango,” “The Lone Ranger” and “Terminator Genysis,” as well as with directors including Ang Lee, J.J. Abrams, Michael Bay and Gore Verbinski.