Disney, Netflix, Paramount and Comcast to Cover Employee Travel Costs for Abortions After Roe v. Wade Overturned

Paramount, Disney, Netflix and Comcast will cover the travel costs for employees seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Variety has confirmed.

Disney reached out to employees Friday to state they recognize the “impact” of the Supreme Court’s decision and “remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care” for all Disney employees and their families, which includes family planning and reproductive care, “no matter where they live.”

For Disney employees unable to access a medical service, including abortions, in one location, they have a travel benefit that allows for “affordable coverage for receiving similar levels of care in another location.”

“Netflix offers a travel reimbursement coverage for full-time U.S. employees and their dependents who need to travel for cancer treatment, transplants, gender affirming care, or abortion – through our U.S. health plans,” a Netflix spokesperson told Variety. “This is a $10,000 lifetime allowance per employee and/or their dependents per service.”

Variety has confirmed that Comcast has a travel benefit that covers Comcast and NBCUniversal employees’s medical services and procedures that aren’t available near an employee’s home.

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish and chief people officer Nancy Phillips sent a memo to staff Friday, confirming the company’s intentions to cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions, writing, “Reproductive health care through company-sponsored health insurance, including coverage for birth control, elective abortion care, miscarriage care and certain related travel expenses if the covered health service, such as abortion, is prohibited in your area.”

Variety has reach out to additional Hollywood studios and media companies but has not yet heard back. Some companies who did respond to request for comment, such as Amazon and Lionsgate, said they did not have a statement at this time.

See the Paramount Global memo in full below.

Team,

We know that many of us have been closely following the news regarding the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs, which struck down Roe v. Wade and repealed constitutional protections for abortion. Across the country, we have entered a moment of profound uncertainty – from a legal and a policy perspective, as states pursue different paths regarding reproductive rights, but also on a personal level, as we try to understand what services will be accessible, when, where, and to whom.

In the face of this uncertainty, we want to be very clear about what will not change at Paramount.

First, as a community: wherever we stand on this or any other difficult issue, we will continue to treat one another with empathy and respect.

And second, as a company: Paramount will support – as we always have – the choices our employees make about their own health care. This includes the reproductive health and family-building benefits* that help make our company a welcoming place to work. A few benefits I’d like to highlight include:

Reproductive health care through company-sponsored health insurance, including coverage for birth control, elective abortion care, miscarriage care and certain related travel expenses if the covered health service, such as abortion, is prohibited in your area.

Fertility and family building support through Progyny including coverage for IVF, egg freezing and other fertility treatments and services and reimbursement of up to $30,000 for adoption or surrogacy expenses.

Free access to Health Advocate, a confidential service to help you and your family find medical providers, resolve health insurance issues and navigate the healthcare system.

Up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave for a delivering parent (includes 6 weeks of Short Term Disability), up to 12 weeks of paid leave for adoption care or foster care and up to 10 days of paid bereavement leave including pregnancy loss.

24/7 lactation support, including milk shipping for traveling employees, through LifeCare.

Free access to a dedicated behavior expert for support raising children with developmental disabilities or learning, social or behavioral challenges.

We encourage you to visit the Paramount Total Rewards portal for additional details, including parenting information on the Family Planning Resources page. If you have questions about your benefit eligibility, please email the Paramount HR Employee Support Team at AskHR@viacomcbs.com.

We also understand that some reproductive health care events and decisions can be particularly challenging, so we want to remind everyone of our professional counseling and other mental health services, available 24/7, through our CCA Employee Assistance Program (Company Code: paramount).

All these resources are here for you and your loved ones. We encourage you to explore your options and take advantage of what’s available in order to make the medical decisions that best suit your needs. As ever, we are here to support all members of our community––and will give you and others the space to process this news.

Best,

Bob & Nancy

*Please note that you must be in an eligible employee classification for each of the benefits noted; employees whose employment is governed by a collective bargaining agreement are eligible for benefits under that agreement.