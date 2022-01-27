Pantaya, Mexico’s Corazon Films Seal Original Series Production Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

Pantaya, the fast-growing premiere U.S. Hispanic/Latino SVOD service, has signed a multiyear production partnership with Mexico’s Corazón Films, producer and co-creator of smash hit “El Juego de las Llaves” and the anticipated “Mi Tío,” starring José Eduardo Dérbez and Ariadne Díaz.

Both these series were produced with Amazon and Pantaya. The new production partnership now builds on the Pantaya-Corazón Films relationship, seeing Corazón committing to produce premium original series exclusively for the streamer.

First up by way of shows is “Erotica,” described by Pantaya as a “sexy anthology exploring the realm of fantasy in a similar way as ‘Red Shoe Diaries,’ but following the POV of female desires that is characteristic of Corazón Film’s previous work.”

Airing from August 2019, “El Juego de las Llaves” turned on four young but longterm couples who experiment with swinging.

“Erotica” will mark the debut of eight new female directors in a country where women are increasingly producing some of Mexico’s most interesting films, such as Tatiana Huezo’s Oscar-shortlisted “Prayers for the Stolen.”

Eckehardt von Damm will remain CEO of Corazón Films. Sandro Halphen, former director of development of the company, will head up the new production partnership on behalf of Corazón Films.

Corazón Films was founded in 2007 by von Damm, already a central figure in the Mexican film industry as the managing director of Televisa’s film distribution arm Videocine from 1994 to 2006. It grew rapidly into the only independent Mexican distributor to hold a market share equal or bigger than some Hollywood studios, representing Lionsgate Films in Mexico and releasing powerhouse film franchises such as “The Twilight Saga” and “John Wick.”

Bringing on board Sandro Halphen – a prolific producer whose early credits include Federico Veiroj’s Cannes hit “Acne” from 2017, Corazón Films has powered into production across all distribution outlets, making theatrical movies (“Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe”), straight to platform originals (“Sin Hijos,” “Locas Por El Cambio,” “Se Busca Papa”) and hit SVOD series “El Juego de las Llaves,” renewed for a second season.

“Corazón Films has a remarkable track record of creating exciting, fan-favorite content enjoyed by audiences around the world,” said Paul Presburger, Pantaya CEO.

“Our professional relationship with Eckie and Sandro has been a big part of the success of Pantaya. Together, we developed a working shorthand that is hard to find as well as a great friendship.”

Eckehardt von Damm commented: “Historically our main business is bringing people into movie theaters, but we have proven that we are equally adept at creating amazing and successful new series narratives for streaming.”

“We never expected our content to become central in the structure of our company and we can now proudly say that Corazón is not only the leading independent distributor in the territory but, thanks to this fantastic alliance with Pantaya, we are now, without a doubt one of the most important production companies in Mexico,” said Halphen.

The Corazón Films deal adds to Pantaya’s fast-growing roster of first-look or talent deals with top Latino and international production partners and big Latin stars.

These pacts take in multiyear direct-to-platform deals with El Estudio, The Lift, and Traziende Films; a co-development and production deal with Elefantec Global; a deal with Fremantle and Fabula to develop a slate new series that will be released on Pantaya; and top-tier talent deals with Maite Perroni, Mauricio Ochmann and Fernanda Castillo to produce film and television content.