Pamela Anderson Announces Netflix Documentary: ‘Not a Victim, but a Survivor and Alive to Tell the Real Story’

Pamela Anderson is telling her story, her way, with a new documentary set at Netflix.

Anderson announced the news on social media with a handwritten note on Netflix letterhead, which reads: “My life/ A thousand imperfections/ A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to /I can only surprise you /Not a victim, but a survivor /And alive to tell the real story.”

Dubbed the “definitive documentary about the pop culture icon,” the film has been in the making for several years before landing at the streamer. Directed by Ryan White (“The Keepers,” “Ask Dr. Ruth”), the yet-to-be-titled documentary will feature exclusive access to Anderson, as well as archival footage and her personal journals.

The film’s logline describes the project as “an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey.”

White will produce the project alongside Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham and Anderson’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee. Josh Braun serves as an executive producer.

