Pam Grier, ’30 Rock’s’ Chris Parnell and ‘Project X’ Star Oliver Cooper to Lead Zombie Apocalypse Movie ‘As We Know It’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Jackie Brown” star Pam Grier, “30 Rock” actor Chris Parnell and “Project X” star Oliver Cooper are set to headline “As We Know It,” an independent film that unfolds amid a nuclear zombie apocalypse.

Set in Los Angeles in the late 1990s, the comedy-horror-romance movie follows a struggling writer named James Bishop, who is dealing with a messy breakup with the help of his best friend while trying to finish his latest book before the impending apocalypse.

The cast will also include Mike Castle (“Brews Brothers”), Taylor Blackwell (“Designated Survivor”) and TikToker Danny Mondello, who is making his film debut.

Josh Monkarsh is directing the film, which started production in Los Angeles at the end of July and is expected to wrap in early August. Monkarsh co-wrote the screenplay with Christopher Francis and Brandon DePaolo.

Monkarsh, Daniel Cummings (“Slayers”) and Josh Fruehling (“Mandela Effect”) will serve as producers on “As We Know It,” with K. Asher Levin (“Slayers”) co-producing. Traffic City Productions is backing the movie.

Monkarsh’s prior credits include the short films “Fighter Pilot,” which was distributed by IFC, and “The Evolution of Ethan Baskin,” which premiered at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival. He also served as an executive producer on “Slayers” starring Abigail Breslin, as well as “Dig” starring Jane and Emile Hirsch.

Grier is famous for starring in a string of 1970s action and blaxploitation films, including “Foxy Brown,” “Coffy,” “The Big Bird Cage” and “Friday Foster.” On the TV front, she appeared in Showtime series “The L Word” and ABC’s sitcom “Bless This Mess.”

After getting his start on “Saturday Night Live,” Parnell played Dr. Leo Spaceman on “30 Rock” for several seasons. He also voices Jerry on “Rick and Morty” and popped up in Disney+ movie “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.”

Cooper broke out as Costa in the 2012 comedy “Project X” and later starred in “Californication” and Netflix’s “Mindhunter.”

