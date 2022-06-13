Paddington Bear Set for New Film, Director Following Windsor Castle Appearance

He’s no doubt still pinching himself after his tea with Queen Elizabeth II a few weeks ago but there’s no time to rest for Paddington Bear. The lovable fluffball is set to star in “Paddington in Peru,” the third instalment in his hit franchise, it was unveiled today.

The film is set to be helmed by Dougal Wilson, making his directorial feature film debut. He has previously made commercials for brands including Apple, Ikea and the BBC as well as John Lewis’s annual Christmas commercial.

“As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited (if not a little intimidated) to be continuing the story of Paddington,” said Wilson. “It’s a massive responsibility, but all my efforts will be focussed on making a third film that honours the love so many people have for this very special bear.”

Principal photography set to kick off in 2023. The film will be shot on location in London and Peru.

It will again be made by Studiocanal and Heyday Films, with Studiocanal fully financing the pic.

“We have long been huge admirers of Dougal’s work, his stunning visual creativity, his storytelling, heart, emotion and humour,” said Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh and Ron Halpern, EVP of global production. “We are so thrilled that Dougal will be directing the third Paddington film. We look forward to bringing Paddington back to Peru for his next big screen adventure.”

Paul King, who directed the first two films in the Paddington franchise, said: “After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure. Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

Paddington producer David Heyman added: “After an exacting search, we’re delighted that the brilliant Dougal Wilson will be directing the third Paddington film. A much-garlanded legend within the commercials world, we have long admired Dougal’s virtuoso work, and his gift for directing with heart, humour, surprise and vivid imaginative flair. He’s a wonderfully inventive kindred spirit for Paddington’s latest adventure with the Browns, and we’re thrilled to be working with him.”

Earlier this month Paddington delighted people across the world when he took part in a skit alongside Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion of her platinum jubilee. In the 2-minute clip, which was filmed at Windsor Castle, he is seen taking tea with her majesty before mayhem ensues.