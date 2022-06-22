Outfest to Hold 20th Anniversary Screening of ‘Far From Heaven,’ Julianne Moore to Attend (EXCLUSIVE)

Outfest on Wednesday announced the full lineup for the LGBTQ film festival’s 40th anniversary, presented by Warner Bros. Discovery and IMDb. Outfest Los Angeles will take place July 14-24 at multiple locations around the city. The event will also feature a 20th anniversary screening of “Far From Heaven,” the 2002 Todd Haynes film that stars Julianne Moore. Haynes, Moore and producer Christine Vachon will attend the screening in person.

The lineup includes more than 200 films of all kinds, with 42 world premieres. As previously announced, Billy Porter’s directorial debut “Anything’s Possible” will open the festival, and the closing night gala will feature the premiere of LGBTQ slasher film “They/Them.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the work our programming team has done to craft a lineup that celebrates the history of the LGBTQIA+ community and the art we create, and that also spotlights innovative new work that will pave the way for 40 more years of spectacular, groundbreaking queer cinema,” said Outfest director of festival programming Mike Dougherty.

Sundance Audience Award winner “Girl Picture,” Sundance favorite “Sirens,” Brazilian family drama “Mars One” and more are making their Los Angeles debuts throughout the festival. Tribeca selections including “Attachment,” “All Man: The International Male Story” and “Breaking the Ice” will also make their L.A. debuts.

World premieres include “Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story,” a documentary from Drew Barrymore’s Flower Films and Pulse Films that explores gender identity in the skate world. U.K. feature film “Phea,” a “modern lesbian spin on the myth of Orpheus,” per Outfest, is also set to world premiere.

The festival’s episodic section includes a selection of world premieres, including a look at Shudder’s upcoming docuseries “Queer for Fear,” which examines the LGBTQ influence on horror cinema. “Queer Riot,” a comedy special headlined by Margaret Cho and a free sneak peek screening of the upcoming Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” will also take place.

The festival will also hold three nights at the Ford Theater in Hollywood for Outfest Under the Stars, which will feature live performances. Screenings will include the world premiere of Kit Williamson’s new series “Unconventional,” about LGBTQ siblings in Palm Springs attempting to form a new kind of family. “God Save the Queens” stars “RuPaul’s Drag Race” superstars Alaska Thunderfuck, Laganja Estranja and Kelly Mantle alongside Jordan M. Green as a quartet of queens end up in the same group therapy sessions. All four will perform onstage before the screening.

Check out the full lineup at outfest.org.