Outfest Fusion Film Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

Outfest has announced the lineup for its 2022 Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC (Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Film Festival.

The Los Angeles-based festival will screen seven features, three episodic titles and 52 short films this year, which marks the 40th anniversary for Outfest and the 19th year of Outfest Fusion, founded in 2004 to spotlight queer and trans filmmakers of color. The seven feature titles are Micheal Rice’s “Black as U R,” Horacio Alcala’s “Finlandia,” William T. Horner and Stacey Woelfel’s “Keep the Cameras Rolling: The Pedro Zamora Way,” Marianne Amelinckx’s “Mustache Mondays (Artbound),” Émerson Maranhão’s “Transversals,” Quentin Lee’s “White Frog” and Bretten Hannam’s “Wildhood.”

“As we find ourselves back in a moment where our rights as LGBTQIA+ people are being taken away and our very existence silenced, we know these moves have a greater impact on LGBTQIA+ communities of color,” Outfest executive director Damien S. Navarro said in a statement. “We have continued to evolve Outfest Fusion in ways we hope empower the next generation of storytellers to reshape their own narrative and to drive cultural change.”

Added Outfest artistic director Faridah Gbadamosi: “The programming at Outfest Fusion exists to directly close and challenge the systemic access gap for LGBTQIA+ people of color. With this year’s festival we continue to grow upon that mission and I’m very excited to work on creating solutions to these systemic problems.”

In addition to screenings of these works, the QTBIPOC film festival will also present the One-Minute Movie Contest. Sponsored by Hyundai, the one-minute short films shot by aspiring and experienced filmmakers will be screened at Outfest Fusion Fête. Winners will receive a cash prize and play their film at the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival in July. Other programming announced includes educational workshops, masterclasses and networking events.

The lineup for the QTBIPOC festival was selected in part by the inaugural class of Outfest Fusion’s programming fellowship, a new initiative that selects young people to screen and curate titles for the festival. The fellowship is presented by Outfest in collaboration with the Programmers of Colour Collective. The fellows for the first edition are Irene Suico Soriano, Josslyn Glenn, Mara Tatevosian, Rico Johnson-Sinclair, and Tishon Pugh.

The QTBIPOC festival will adopt an online/in-person hybrid model for its 2022 edition, after taking place as a virtual event the past two years. In-person events run from April 8-13, with the remainder of the programming presented online from April 13-17. The event is presented by IMDbPro and Hyundai; Variety also sponsors the event, alongside AARP, Ammo Creative, Comcast NBCUniversal, Gilead, The Fight Magazine, Clear Channel Outdoor, Edge Media, Metro Weekly, PMG, Pride Media, Queerty and Rainbow Media.

To view the complete lineup and purchase tickets, go to Outfestfusion.com