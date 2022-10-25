Oscilloscope Laboratories to Debut 4K Re-Edit of ‘Going All the Way,’ Starring Ben Affleck (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscilloscope Laboratories is set to release a 4K re-edit of Mark Pellington’s “Going All the Way: The Director’s Edit,” starring Ben Affleck, Rachel Weisz, Rose McGowan Jeremy Davies and Nick Offerman.

The new cut of the 1997 film was rescanned for 4K and features 50 additional minutes of never-before-seen footage. A new title sequence was also created by Sergio Pinheiro, along with 50 minutes of music from composer Pete Adams.

Dan Berger, president of Oscilloscope, said, “Though shot 25 years ago, ‘Going All the Way’ is as fresh, revelatory, and ahead of its time today as it would have been then. I couldn’t be more thrilled that O-Scope will be able to reintroduce this important gem of independent cinema in a way no one has ever experienced before and to collaborate closely with the entire, impassioned filmmaking team to do so.”

Based on Dan Wakefield’s novel of the same name, “Going All the Way” follows two young men facing an uncertain future after their return from the Korean War. The Pellington-directed film is produced by Tom Gorai and Sigurjon Sighvatsson, with executive producers Tom Rosenberg, Ted Tannebaum and Michael Mendelsohn.

“Rarely in life do you get a chance at a do-over,” Pellington said in a statement. “But that was exactly what we were given by Oscilloscope when the opportunity arose to revisit my film from 25 years earlier and have a new cut rescanned for a 4K. This definitive edition of the film feels like a completely different, more character-driven and psychologically complex vision. It is a darker movie, but also far more sensitive and, ultimately, uplifting.”

Oscilloscope Laboratories will give “Going All the Way: The Director’s Edit” an exclusive theatrical run starting Nov. 7 in Los Angeles at Brain Dead Studios.

Watch the full trailer below.