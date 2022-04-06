Oscilloscope Snags North American Rights to Helmut Dosantos’ Docu ‘Gods of Mexico’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscilloscope Laboratories has snagged North American rights to Helmut Dosantos’ documentary “Gods of Mexico,” an exploration of the rich diversity of indigenous and Afro-descendant communities across Mexico.

The film had its world premiere at this year’s True/False Film Festival.

Hailed as “a tribute to those who fight to preserve their cultural identity amidst the shadows of modernization,” Dosantos transports audiences “through salt pans, deserts, highlands, jungle, and underground mines, in both richly saturated color and black-and-white melodic interludes.”

The “ethnographic portrait offers a critical consideration of values and challenges structures that breed displacement,” the synopsis reads.

Commented O-Scope’s Dan Berger: “’Gods of Mexico’ is inarguably one of the most astonishing filmic experiences I’ve had.” “The imagery is beyond stunning and the dialogue-free (but far from silent) soundtrack is utterly immersive,” he said, adding: “And this says nothing about the access that Helmut was able to gain in order to feature many people and places that have never been committed to film. This is a sensorial experience to be watched big and loud.”

“I’ve always admired O-Scope for their strong, undeniable dedication to independent and arthouse cinema, and for all the bold choices that they constantly make in their acquisitions,” said Dosantos, adding: “It is a great honor to collaborate with them now, with a film that took nine years to make; ‘Gods of Mexico’ has found its perfect home.”

“Gods of Mexico” is produced by Dosantos, Pilar Goutas, Marta Núñez Puerto, and Gerardo González Fernández.

Oscilloscope is planning a theatrical release for the doc this year.

Founded in 2008 by Adam Yauch of Beastie Boys, Oscilloscope Laboratories has released a slew of notable films, led by Lynne Ramsay’s Golden Globe-nominated “We Need to Talk about Kevin,” starring Tilda Swinton and John C. Reilly

Among its Latino pickups are Colombia’s first Oscar-nominated film, “Embrace of the Serpent,” and recent Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title, “Clara Sola,” the acclaimed debut feature of Costa Rican-Swedish filmmaker Nathalie Álvarez, also slated for release this year.

Other upcoming releases include: Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis’s “The Tale of King Crab; Ori Segev and Noah Dixon’s “Poser”; Maxwell McCabe-Lokos’s “Stanleyville”; Marq Evans’s “Claydream”; and Danny Cohen’s “Anonymous Club.”