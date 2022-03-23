Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J and Brandon Maxwell to Host ‘Oscars Red Carpet Show’

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” star Vanessa Hudgens, “Are You The One” host Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell will host the “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” the official pre-show for the 94th Oscars on Sunday, March 27, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced Wednesday. “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on ABC.

Before the Academy Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET, the 90-minute special will showcase Oscar nominees, performers and presenters with a sneak peek at Hollywood’s biggest night, including a special appearance by DJ M.O.S. The “Red Carpet Show” is executive produced by David Chamberlin and Michael Antinoro, alongside Packer and Cowan.

In the weeks leading up to the ceremony, the Academy Awards have announced a star-filled night of presenters, including Elliot Page, Bill Murray, Jennifer Garner, Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater, Shaun White, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, John Travolta, Mila Kunis, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Anthony Hopkins, Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Rami Malek, Lily James, Ruth E. Carter, John Leguizamo, Kevin Costner, Lady Gaga, Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Zoë Kravitz.

On Tuesday, the Academy confirmed that Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform four of the five songs nominated, while Van Morrison will miss out due to his tour schedule.

The 94th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories around the world. For a full list of the nominees and analysis from Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis, read below.

